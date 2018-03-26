Gunmen, Bombers Attack Kogi & Borno States, Over 25 Killed

Life has become short and brutish in many parts of Nigeria and it’s beginning to look like the security agents and their current efforts are not good enough, with regards to the non-stop heartless killings.
No fewer than 16 persons were killed in the Sunday attacks on Kpanche and other communities in the Bassa Local Government Area of Kogi State.
The traditional ruler of Mozum community in the area, Alhaji Khalid Bukar, who spoke in Lokoja, said;
According to NAN, he said that those killed included the Madaki of Biroko, Alhaji Mohammed Umar, and four of his subjects.
Earlier, the police in Lokoja had confirmed the death of 10 persons after the attack on Kpanche.
The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ali Janga, told newsmen that the dead included five residents of the community and five of the bandits.
“Yes, five lives were lost in the village but operatives of the police mobile force and soldiers repelled them and succeeded in killing five bandits and recovered some weapons.”
In Borno, two female suicide bombers, also on Sunday, attacked a mosque in Bama town, killing two other persons and injuring eight worshippers.
A statement on Sunday by the state police spokesman, DSP Okon Edet, read “At about 5.40am of today (Sunday), two female suicide bombers infiltrated into the Ajilari area in Bama town, Bama Local Government Area and launched a suicide bomb attack on residents observing morning prayers.
“They detonated the IEDs strapped to their bodies, killing themselves and two other male victims.
“Eight other persons were injured and were rushed to hospital for treatment. The corpses have also been evacuated.”
He said the command had deployed men of the PMF and EOD in the area.
“The Commissioner of Police, Damian Chukwu, assures members of the public of the commitment of the command to safeguard lives and properties at all times,” Edet said.
In another development, in Borno, the Nigerian Army said its troops on Sunday killed four Boko Haram insurgents in separate operations in the state.
The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.Gen. Texas Chukwu, said in a statement that three soldiers and two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force also lost their lives in the encounter.
In another encounter, Chukwu said troops of 151 Task Force Battalion of Operation Lafiya Dole while on patrol, intercepted and killed one insurgent on Ngurosoye-Bama Road, Borno.
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Game Of Marriage 2
- Omanbofuor
- Faye Mpaebo 3
- Tech: A bullet in a shoe and people trampling over each other: Witnesses to the shooting at YouTube recall moments of panic (GOOG, GOOGL)
- Latest Updates & Breaking News of Ghana | News Ghana
- Politics: Russia is using Twitter to crowdsource ways to respond to the US expulsion of its diplomats
- Real Madrid dispatch Kwadwo Asamoah's Juventus 3-0
- Tech: Read the e-mail Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent employees about the YouTube shooting
- Business College International Launches 15th Anniversary Celebrations
- Finance: An Air Canada jet was forced to make an emergency landing after pilots reported smoke in the cockpit
- BCI launches 15th anniversary celebrations
- NDC’s secret deal with US military out
- Opuni, Agongo plead not guilty
- Tony Elumelu Foundation selects 1,000 entrepreneurs for 2018 programme
- David Oscar: "Talent got Stonebwoy the BET award, not riches" - singer fires at Shatta Wale
- Tech: The #DeleteFacebook movement is a strong reminder that none of these so-called 'free' services are truly free (FB)
- Finance: Dow Jones soars as much as 500 points as trade-war fears subside
- Strategy: Chicago's attempt to impress Amazon backfired after it destroyed a 'priceless' graffiti artwork in HQ2 bid clean-up
- Tech: Alphabet's chairman and a Google distinguished engineer won a prestigious $1 million prize
- RTI will be law by end of 2018 – Hamid
- 'If you can't call him 'mi wura', 'nts3', my lord, don't marry him' – Duncan-Williams
- Opuni, Agongo granted GH¢600,000 bail
- State parades 9 Lawyers for Opuni’s trial
- One of Africa’s most promising cities has a trash problem
- Tech: 12 fitness 'truths' that are doing more harm than good
- Tech: The incredible story of the 'Virtual Boy' — Nintendo's VR headset from 1995 that failed spectacularly
- Politics: Kim Jong Un reportedly makes history with first-ever visit to China as head of state
- Diamond Pub & Grill: Has Shatta Michy's pub business collapsed?
- Tech: New FCC order will accelerate 5G rollouts
- Finance: Facebook is officially in a bear market as the FTC confirms a probe into the Cambridge Analytica data scandal (FB)
- Finance: Facebook enters a bear market as the FTC confirms a probe into the Cambridge Analytica data scandal (FB)
- Politics: A doctored photo showing a prominent Parkland shooting survivor ripping up the Constitution went viral on right-wing social media
- Travel Trivia: Male shoppers scoop all prizes in malls' holiday travel trivia final
- Pulse Food: How to make creamy coconut porridge
- Ghana’s Young Swimming Team Buoyant For GC 2018
- Azumah Nelson Fight Night Series Comes To An End
- Opuni faces 25 years jail term - Gloria Akuffo
- NDC buses supporters to court over Opuni trial
- Ghana named amongst top ranked investment destinations in Africa for 2017
- Construction begins for Koforidua Youth and Sports Center
- Sierra Leone court lifts order halting presidential election
- Cavani Scores As Uruguay Beat Wales To Win China Cup
Click Here to Comment on this Article