Stupendous Richard Ofori Guides Maritzburg United Into Historic NedBank Cup Final

Black Stars shot-stopper Richard Ofori guided Maritzburg United into the finals of the Nedbank Cup with an amazing 3-1 win over champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

This is the first time in the history of the club that they have been able to make it to the finals of the competition.

Despite a poor start by Ofori to hand Sundown an early goal under a minute, the Black Stars number one picked up his pieces to stop the Brazilians from finding the back of the net again.

The former Wa All Stars FC goalie denied Sundowns what could have been a killer punch after the early in the game before the Team of Choice roared back into the game.

Maboe equalizer for Maritzburg on the stroke of half-time opened the floodgates for Maritzburg United as goals from Kunene and Makaringe completed the comeback for United.

The 3-1 comeback wins will see Maritzburg United battling Free State Stars in the grand finale of the annual domestic cup.

Richard Ofori and his teammates will now welcome Free State Stars, 2-0 winners over Kaizer Chiefs, on May 19 in the grand finale of the 208 Ned Bank Cup.

Ofori’s stupendous performance for Maritzburg this season has seen them concede the least number of goals in the PSL, allowing in just 18 in 27 games.

