Amed Toure's solitary strike wins league title for ASEC Mimosas in Ivory Coast

Former Asante Kotoko striker Amed Toure scored the only goal which ensured ASEC won the Ivorian Ligue 1 title on Sunday.

His goal gave Yellow and Blacks a 1-0 win over ASI to give them an unassailable 14-point lead

ASEC have now won the title for the second time in a row to tally 26 league titles.

Toure will lead ASEC to face Ghanaian champions Aduana next month in their 2018 CAF Confederation Group A opener