Amed Toure's solitary strike wins league title for ASEC Mimosas in Ivory Coast

Dan Soko

Former Asante Kotoko striker Amed Toure scored the only goal which ensured ASEC won the Ivorian Ligue 1 title on Sunday.

His goal gave Yellow and Blacks a 1-0 win over ASI to give them an unassailable 14-point lead

ASEC have now won the title for the second time in a row to tally 26 league titles.

Toure will lead ASEC to face Ghanaian champions Aduana next month in their 2018 CAF Confederation Group A opener

Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

