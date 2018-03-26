Northern Regional FA Chairman Abdulai Alhassan Donates To Division Two Clubs

Chairman of the Northern Regional Football Association, Abdulai Alhassan has presented 100 footballs and cash to about 38 Division Two clubs ahead of the commencement of the new season.

The donation is to help mitigate the high expenditure incurred by clubs in purchasing balls and other equipment to prepare for league matches.

Some of the balls will also be used as officials balls for the Division Two League in the Northern Region.

At a stakeholders meeting organized to address challengers clubs went through last season in relations to the registration of players and other matters, Abdulai Alhassan lauded the commitment of all clubs in improving the standard of football in the region.

He outlined plans by the NRFA in promoting the development of the game by getting sponsorship to help support certain areas of the growth of football.

Addressing representatives of the various second division clubs in the region, he admitted to certain flaws by his jurisdiction, which in a way hindered the organization of last season’s league and pledge to address them.

The Chairman, who is also the CEO of Tamale Utrecht Football Academy in his personal capacity donated 100 footballs and an undisclosed amount to the clubs to prepare for the season.

