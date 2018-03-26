Dramatic Napoli Winner Puts Pressure On Juventus

Dan Soko

Napoli are right back in Serie A title contention thanks to Kalidou Koulibaly’s dramatic late header in their game with leaders Juventus.

They are now one point behind Juve, who have won the past six titles, with four games to go – and the Turin side have yet to visit Inter Milan and Roma.

Napoli dominated play but failed to create clear chances until centre-back Koulibaly powered home Jose Callejon’s corner in the last minute.

Juve did not have a shot on target.
However, Miralem Pjanic hit the post in the first half with a deflected free-kick.

“The city fired us up over the last few days and when we see all those fans accompanying us to the airport, it makes us very happy,” said Koulibaly.

“We want to thank them and the best way of doing that was to win the game.

“Juve are a very strong side, but we proved Napoli can fight it out with them. The team has always believed in the Scudetto and will do until it’s mathematically certain.

“We believe in ourselves, in our style of football, in our players and our staff. We proved that tonight.”

It was only a third home league defeat for Juventus in the past five years. They had been unbeaten domestically since November.

Napoli have only ever won two Serie A titles, both with Diego Maradona in their side, most recently in 1989-90.

Loading...


Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

Gov’t Rolls Out e-Gates Project At Ports

March 27, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018

UCC graduate kills himself after 3 years without a job

April 06, 2018

Is There A Curse With Winning Big Money In The Lottery?

March 27, 2018
19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

April 06, 2018

Best Of The Web



Paris attack suspect jailed in Belgium

April 23, 2018

Herbert Mensah to the rescue of children with life threatening ailments at KATH

April 23, 2018

Edem encourages King Promise, Patapaa over VGMA snub

April 23, 2018

Coach Kwesi Appiah ends 10-day working visit to England

April 23, 2018

Akufo-Addo never promised Ghanaians a lean government-Gabby

April 23, 2018

ASCO Pledges Support For Junior Golf   

April 23, 2018

Minister Justifies Election Of MMDCEs

April 23, 2018

Aduana In Tough Group

April 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

WAFA SC Promote U16 Coach Sadiq Abubakar As Stop-Gap Ahead Of Ebusua Dwarfs Clash

April 21, 2018

Let's not split NPP before 2020 — Hamid to delegates

April 21, 2018

Zylofon to sponsor Ghana Premier League

April 21, 2018

Police, FDA pick up Tramadol dealers in Tamale

April 21, 2018

‘Gov’t clears GHC1 billion out of GHC1.2 billion NHIS inherited debt’ – Akufo-Addo

April 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!