Why Bode George Should Beg Obasanjo – Oyinlola

A former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has advised the former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Olabode George, to seek forgiveness from former President Olusegun Obasanjo and stop attacking his benefactor.

Oyinlola stated this on Saturday in reaction to a recent interview by George where he described Obasanjo’s Coalition for Nigeria Movement as a deceit and waste of time while attacking its promoters.

Oyinlola, who described George as his senior whom he respected, however, took exceptions to the PDP chieftain’s attack on leaders of the CNM, in which Obasanjo is a key member. He counselled George to, as a Yoruba man, know that it was uncharitable to be rude to a senior citizen like Obasanjo, who was his benefactor.

Oyinlola said, “Rather than attack current efforts at rebuilding Nigeria, I will advise Chief Bode George to retrace his steps and queue up in the CNM. I say so because, whatever he is today in politics is a product of Obasanjo’s magnanimous efforts.

“In the same vein, I state without any fear of contradiction that if Obasanjo has ten enemies today in Nigeria, Chief Bode George made eight for him— if not the whole lot. So, I plead with him to go back to Obasanjo and seek forgiveness.

“I am also interested in that part of his statement where he described the CNM as a waste of time and a deceit by its promoters. I must say that I was surprised that someone of Chief Bode George’s pedigree and training would hastily write off a project carefully planned by seasoned minds.

“The CNM is a reaction to the inadequacies of the system we have. It is not a waste of time and cannot be a waste of time. It is designed to rescue Nigeria and build a new generation of leaders for our country.”