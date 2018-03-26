Ghanaian midfielder Kevin Mensah scores as Brondby beat FC Nordsjaelland in Danish Superliga

Danish-born Ghanaian midfielder Kevin Mensah registered his name on the score sheet for Brondby in their 4-3 victory over FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga Championship Group.

Brondby, who are enjoying a four-match winning streak, continued their impressive form at the Right to Dream Park on Sunday.

They shot into the lead through Finnish forward Teemu Pukki in the 19th minute before Kasper Fisker doubled their lead five minutes later from a fine finish.

Danish midfielder Mathias Jensen reduced the deficit for the Wild Tigers in the 34th minute but Brondby regained their two-goal lead courtesy Ghanaian enforcer Kevin Mensah on the 45th minute mark.

On the 52nd minute, Danish midfielder Mini again halved the deficit for Nordsjaelland as they pushed to pick a point from the game but they were dealt a big blow after Hjortur Hermannsson headed home in the 77th minute.

Nordsjaelland piled pressure on the visitors as they aim to draw level and scored through Lasse Petry in the 85th minute but tried as they did the match ended in a 4-3 defeat to Brondby.

Kevin Mensah lasted 83 minutes of the match while Ernest Asante played full throttle for Nordsjaelland.