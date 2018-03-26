3 Children Dead After Parents Sprayed Home With Agro-Chemical To Tackle Cockroaches

Three children have died at the 37 Military Hospital after their parents reportedly sprayed an agro-chemical to check some crawling insects at their home.
The sad incident happened on Friday, April 20, 2018.
The parents of the deceased children – nine-month-old twin girls and their two-year-old brother – sprayed the insecticide in the evening of Friday in a bid to tackle cockroach infestation, however, by midday the next day the children had died.
The family said to be residents of Abavana Down, a suburb of Accra, arrived at the 37 Military Hospital with severe respiratory problems, hours after inhaling the deadly substance called organophosphate, found in a product called Topstoxin.
Poisonous substance
Topstoxin is a fumigation tablet for the control of insects in stored grain, processed food and feeds.
The substance, also known as AlP, is used as a rodenticide and insecticide and a fumigant for stored cereal grains.
Experts say it is used to kill small verminous mammals such as moles and rodents.
Convulsion
The Daily Graphic newspaper reports that the mother of deceased children sprayed the rooms and stayed away for six hours before returning home. The parents told the medical team that instructions on the bottle advised users to stay clear of the sprayed areas until after five hours.
On reaching home after six hours of using the chemical, the bereaved father began feeling sick and so sought medical care and returned home only to find his wife and children finding it difficult to breathe.
The father, who was still feeling weak, sought help from neighbours, who rushed the entire family to the hospital.
Despite putting the children on oxygen to aid their breathing they died shortly after.
The hospital detained the parents for observation but they were discharged on Saturday and have been asked to report to again for review.
Investigation
Health authorities are currently investigating the source of the chemical.
The names of the parents have not been released.
The Daily Graphic newspaper quotes the a source at the hospital as saying that,”We cannot release the identities of the parents and the deceased children because we are bound to respect their private space.”
-Myjoyonline
