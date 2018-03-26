May 9 Disaster Anniversary: Children Facing Life-Threatening Ailments At KATH To Get Help

Ghana will mark the 17th anniversary of the May 9 soccer disaster that claimed 126 lives at the Ohene Djan Sports Stadium after a midweek league match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko.
Over the years, former football administrator, Herbert Mensah, with support from donors, assisted victims and families of the disaster.
The support has mainly centred on paying school and hospital expenses of the dependents of the victims of the disaster and also facilitates their general wellbeing.
However, this year the focus is different.
Particular attention to children facing life-threatening ailments but with no support to treat them will be addressed, says Herbert Mensah.
“We have done our search and we realised that some kids have been dying from taking caustic soda, the ingredient used in the manufacturing of soap and at the Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital intensive care unit.
“We found out so many children battling to stay alive and unfortunately their parents do not have the financial means to meet the health cost to save their kids so we have to decide through our partner to assist with the hospital bills as part of the May 9th remembrance day,” Herbert Mensah told Joy News.
The event will start with prayers at the Kumasi Central Mosque followed by a health walk on the streets of Kumasi.
Finally, a courtesy call will be paid on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.
According to Herbert Mensah, the donation will be made directly to families affected by the disaster.
“There are so many things happening beyond the walk, we as organizers have been involved on a daily basis with payment of school fees and others to people who have become family over the years through the May 9th association,” Mr Mensah added.
-Myjoyonline
