Zylofon Media To Sponsor GPL

Nana Appiah Mensah

Chief Executive Officer of Zylofon Media, Nana Appiah Mensah, has announced that one of his companies, understood to be Menzgold, will sponsor the Ghana Premier League(GPL).

The announcement was done at Prampram, where Appiah Mensah embarked on a tour of the facility with Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

The GPL has been without a sponsor for the past two seasons following the withdrawal of Capital Bank, two years into their three-year deal.

In a video posted by the GFA twitter handle, officials of the FA and members of the Ghana U-17 team who are currently in camp in Prampram, could be seen jubilating at the announcement.

The news will be a welcome one for the clubs who have complained bitterly at the lack of sponsorship for the top flight competition.

The owner of Division One League side, Star Madrid, made this known when he paid a surprise visit to Ghana U-20 and U-17 sides at their camping base in Prampram over the weekend.

“Nana Appiah Mensah says I should inform you that Zylofon Media will be sponsoring the Ghana Premier League,” the spokesman of Mensah said.