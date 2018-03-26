Kotoko Snatch Away Points

Amos Frimpong

Asante Kotoko returned from Wa unscathed; beating Wa All Stars 2-0 to snatch all points yesterday.

Skipper Amos Frimpong and Frederick Boateng scored in both halves to return Kotoko to winning ways after sharing spoils with Berekum Chelsea in their midweek clash.

In Kumasi, Hearts of Oak fought from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Bechem United.

Patrick Razak cancelled Hafiz Konkoni’s early strike late into the game.

GPL Scores @ A Glance

Ashgold , 1 Allies 1

All Stars 0, Kotoko 2

Hearts 1, Bechem 1

Wonders 1 Medeama 0

Karela 0,Sharks 0

Dwarfs 2, WAFA 3

Chelsea Liberty

*Dreams Aduana-today

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum