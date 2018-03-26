Aduana In Tough Group

Dan Soko

Ghana Premier League (GPL) champions Aduana Stars have been drawn in a tricky Group A pairing in the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Confederations Cup draw.

The Dormaa-based club have been drawn in Group A, with three other former continental champions including Moroccan club Raja Casablanca (1989, 1997, 1999 Champions League winners), Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas (1998 Champions League winner) and AS Vita (1973 Champions League winner) Club of DR Congo.

Aduana Stars are the only inexperienced side in the group many considers as the Group of death. The ‘Ogya Boys’ qualified to this stage by a 7-3 aggregate scoreline over Fosa Juniors of Madagascar.

Meanwhile in the other pairings, Group B contains Al Masry (Egypt), UD Songo ( Mozambique), RS Berkane (Morocco), and Al Hilal Omdurman (Sudan) with Group C hosting Djoliba AC (Mali), Williamsville AC (Ivory Coast) and Enyimba FC (Nigeria). Group D however pits Rayon Sports (Rwanda), Gor Mahia (Kenya), Young Africans (Tanzania) and USM Algiers (Algeria)

The round of 16 matches are expected to begin from Friday, May 4.GNA



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

April 20, 2018
Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

April 06, 2018

UCC graduate kills himself after 3 years without a job

April 06, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018
India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

April 06, 2018

RIP: Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony will make you question everything

March 27, 2018

Best Of The Web



Paris attack suspect jailed in Belgium

April 23, 2018

Herbert Mensah to the rescue of children with life threatening ailments at KATH

April 23, 2018

Edem encourages King Promise, Patapaa over VGMA snub

April 23, 2018

Coach Kwesi Appiah ends 10-day working visit to England

April 23, 2018

Akufo-Addo never promised Ghanaians a lean government-Gabby

April 23, 2018

ASCO Pledges Support For Junior Golf   

April 23, 2018

Minister Justifies Election Of MMDCEs

April 23, 2018

Aduana In Tough Group

April 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

WAFA SC Promote U16 Coach Sadiq Abubakar As Stop-Gap Ahead Of Ebusua Dwarfs Clash

April 21, 2018

Let's not split NPP before 2020 — Hamid to delegates

April 21, 2018

LIVE UPDATES: Man United 2-1 Tottenham (FA Cup semis)

April 21, 2018

Standards Authority to check imports with EasyPass

April 21, 2018

Zylofon to sponsor Ghana Premier League

April 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!