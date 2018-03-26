Aduana In Tough Group

Ghana Premier League (GPL) champions Aduana Stars have been drawn in a tricky Group A pairing in the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Confederations Cup draw.
The Dormaa-based club have been drawn in Group A, with three other former continental champions including Moroccan club Raja Casablanca (1989, 1997, 1999 Champions League winners), Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas (1998 Champions League winner) and AS Vita (1973 Champions League winner) Club of DR Congo.
Aduana Stars are the only inexperienced side in the group many considers as the Group of death. The ‘Ogya Boys’ qualified to this stage by a 7-3 aggregate scoreline over Fosa Juniors of Madagascar.
Meanwhile in the other pairings, Group B contains Al Masry (Egypt), UD Songo ( Mozambique), RS Berkane (Morocco), and Al Hilal Omdurman (Sudan) with Group C hosting Djoliba AC (Mali), Williamsville AC (Ivory Coast) and Enyimba FC (Nigeria). Group D however pits Rayon Sports (Rwanda), Gor Mahia (Kenya), Young Africans (Tanzania) and USM Algiers (Algeria)
The round of 16 matches are expected to begin from Friday, May 4.GNA
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Game Of Marriage 2
- Omanbofuor
- Faye Mpaebo 3
- Tech: A bullet in a shoe and people trampling over each other: Witnesses to the shooting at YouTube recall moments of panic (GOOG, GOOGL)
- Latest Updates & Breaking News of Ghana | News Ghana
- Politics: Russia is using Twitter to crowdsource ways to respond to the US expulsion of its diplomats
- Real Madrid dispatch Kwadwo Asamoah's Juventus 3-0
- Tech: Read the e-mail Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent employees about the YouTube shooting
- Business College International Launches 15th Anniversary Celebrations
- Finance: An Air Canada jet was forced to make an emergency landing after pilots reported smoke in the cockpit
- BCI launches 15th anniversary celebrations
- NDC’s secret deal with US military out
- Opuni, Agongo plead not guilty
- Tony Elumelu Foundation selects 1,000 entrepreneurs for 2018 programme
- David Oscar: "Talent got Stonebwoy the BET award, not riches" - singer fires at Shatta Wale
- Tech: The #DeleteFacebook movement is a strong reminder that none of these so-called 'free' services are truly free (FB)
- Finance: Dow Jones soars as much as 500 points as trade-war fears subside
- Strategy: Chicago's attempt to impress Amazon backfired after it destroyed a 'priceless' graffiti artwork in HQ2 bid clean-up
- Tech: Alphabet's chairman and a Google distinguished engineer won a prestigious $1 million prize
- RTI will be law by end of 2018 – Hamid
- 'If you can't call him 'mi wura', 'nts3', my lord, don't marry him' – Duncan-Williams
- Opuni, Agongo granted GH¢600,000 bail
- State parades 9 Lawyers for Opuni’s trial
- One of Africa’s most promising cities has a trash problem
- Tech: 12 fitness 'truths' that are doing more harm than good
- Tech: The incredible story of the 'Virtual Boy' — Nintendo's VR headset from 1995 that failed spectacularly
- Politics: Kim Jong Un reportedly makes history with first-ever visit to China as head of state
- Diamond Pub & Grill: Has Shatta Michy's pub business collapsed?
- Tech: New FCC order will accelerate 5G rollouts
- Finance: Facebook is officially in a bear market as the FTC confirms a probe into the Cambridge Analytica data scandal (FB)
- Finance: Facebook enters a bear market as the FTC confirms a probe into the Cambridge Analytica data scandal (FB)
- Politics: A doctored photo showing a prominent Parkland shooting survivor ripping up the Constitution went viral on right-wing social media
- Travel Trivia: Male shoppers scoop all prizes in malls' holiday travel trivia final
- Pulse Food: How to make creamy coconut porridge
- Ghana’s Young Swimming Team Buoyant For GC 2018
- Azumah Nelson Fight Night Series Comes To An End
- Opuni faces 25 years jail term - Gloria Akuffo
- NDC buses supporters to court over Opuni trial
- Ghana named amongst top ranked investment destinations in Africa for 2017
- Construction begins for Koforidua Youth and Sports Center
- Sierra Leone court lifts order halting presidential election
- Cavani Scores As Uruguay Beat Wales To Win China Cup
Click Here to Comment on this Article