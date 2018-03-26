ASCO Pledges Support For Junior Golf   

The Chief Executive Officer of Apex Shipping & Commercial Company Limited (ASCO), David Arkutu, has pledged massive support for juvenile golf in the country.

He expressed satisfaction after the 3rd edition of the national open junior golf competition at the Achimota Golf Club on Friday.

Consequently, he commended members of the Junior Golf Committee comprising, Mike Aggrey, GGA president, Joy Arkutu, Asiedu Offei and Ato Kwamena Asankomah for putting together a masterful stroke play competition.

The ASCO boss also commended the golfers for demonstrating high grade golfing and promised to take it a notch higher subsequently.

He said “ASCO will give you all the support you need to get to the top. I must say I am highly impressed with your play and the results you recorded. What you are witnessing today is just the beginning.

“Next year, expect the very best; from your outfit to the prizes, ASCO will sponsor you at all levels-club, regional and national. I am convinced that golf has a bright future.”

Forty-four golfers (38 boys and six boys) drawn from Damang, Bogoso, Nsuta, Takoradi, Benso, Gomoah Fetteh, Celebrity and Achimota  contested  in the 9/18 holes competition.

It was 17-year-old single handicapper (1) Francis Kwarteng, who grossed 72 to emerge tops in the junior seniors category.

He beat A. Baffour, 18, by four strokes, while Kwame Enimil finished third with a 79 gross score.

Frank Awuni recorded a 64 net to win the junior juniors event, while Emmanuel Mensah and B. Boateng followed with 65 and 66 net respectively.

Ace IT Foundation’s Reapan Essuman recorded 55 net to win the 9-Hole event, while Bernice Esi Dzitowoko, 73 net, won the girl’s category.

Member of the Junior Golf Committee Asiedu Ofei admonished the young fellows to esteem integrity in all their dealings.

It was Jacy Settles, who donated the prizes for the competition.

