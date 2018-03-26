Akufo-Addo never promised Ghanaians a lean government-Gabby

Private legal practitioner, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has risen to the defense of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the size of his appointees.

The former Executive Director of Pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) think tank, Danquah Institute in a Facebook post said the president is rather much focused on the capacity and ability to deliver which what matters most.

President Akufo-Addo has come under series of attacks especially from elements of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 998 list of presidential staffers presented to parliament.

The release of the list is in compliance with Section 11 of the Presidential Office Act, 1993 (Act 463), which requires the President to submit annually to Parliament, a report on the staffing position of the Office of the President.

Many have described the ‘obese’ number as of staffers as outrageous with calls by a Political Science Lecturer with the Methodist University College, Dr. Osei Bonsu-Wusu for a legislation to limit the number of appointees the President can make in the future

“The whole thing is too open and the President can do whatever he wants to do with his appointment. …we should be given some sealed number”, he suggested

“We need to look at our Constitution again so that any President who come into power will have some limited number of political appointees”.

But Mr Otchere-Darko in a subtle reply to the criticism said:” Akufo-Addo has never put lean government before a government that delivers. I recall in 2006, we were working on a speech and when I mentioned ‘lean government’, he told me point blankly that our situation in Ghana calls more for a well-resourced government machinery that can deliver. To drum home the point, he said the whole of Brong Ahafo had one senior prosecutor when he was appointed AG. “The consequences of that is the delay and denial of justice to both the accused and victims of crime. I want to focus on the delivery machinery, on results.” I don’t think he has changed. None of his 3 Manifestos stressed on the concept of small government. To him the capacity and ability to deliver is what matters most. Competent delivery is, after all, cost effective”

Source: MyNewsGH.com