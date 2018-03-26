Edem encourages King Promise, Patapaa over VGMA snub

Edem performed at the final of the 2017 Ghana’s Most Beautiful

Ghanaian music star Edem has urged his colleague musicians to place more priority on developing their talents rather than focusing on awards.

Edem, who made an appearance on the After Hours show on TV3, argued that, “Awards are man-made, but the talent is God-given and so awards don’t have to be the standard for where you have to go with your talent.”

“I have over 19 award plaques in my home but if I don’t do a relevant song tomorrow it doesn’t matter.

“So, you have to stay with your vision and stay game plan,” he said. “When they award you, appreciate it but awards shouldn’t derail you or demoralize from being an artiste.”

“Go where you want to go with your talent. When people recognize you for it, appreciate it and keep it moving because nobody in this room could tell me who had the Song of the Year four years ago. Nobody remembers,” Edem stated.

Commenting on the recently held VGMA, Edem stated that he believed King Promise and Patapaa deserved awards but insisted that those who won equally deserved the awards.

“This year, I felt King Promise should have won award but I feel that once you are in a category, there is the tendency somebody is going to win,” he told host Mikki Osei Berko.

The ‘Nyedzilo’ hitmaker recently released a new single ‘Fiefour’ which has taken over the airwaves in Ghana.

Source: 3news.com|Ghana

