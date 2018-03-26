Edem encourages King Promise, Patapaa over VGMA snub

Dan Soko
Edem performed at the final of the 2017 Ghana’s Most Beautiful

Ghanaian music star Edem has urged his colleague musicians to place more priority on developing their talents rather than focusing on awards.

Edem, who made an appearance on the After Hours show on TV3, argued that, “Awards are man-made, but the talent is God-given and so awards don’t have to be the standard for where you have to go with your talent.”

“I have over 19 award plaques in my home but if I don’t do a relevant song tomorrow it doesn’t matter.

“So, you have to stay with your vision and stay game plan,” he said. “When they award you, appreciate it but awards shouldn’t derail you or demoralize from being an artiste.”

“Go where you want to go with your talent. When people recognize you for it, appreciate it and keep it moving because nobody in this room could tell me who had the Song of the Year four years ago. Nobody remembers,” Edem stated.

Commenting on the recently held VGMA, Edem stated that he believed King Promise and Patapaa deserved awards but insisted that those who won equally deserved the awards.

“This year, I felt King Promise should have won award but I feel that once you are in a category, there is the tendency somebody is going to win,” he told host Mikki Osei Berko.

The ‘Nyedzilo’ hitmaker recently released a new single ‘Fiefour’ which has taken over the airwaves in Ghana.

Source: 3news.com|Ghana

Follow @3Newsgh

Loading...


Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

April 06, 2018
YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

April 06, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Is There A Curse With Winning Big Money In The Lottery?

March 27, 2018
BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

April 20, 2018

Best Of The Web



Paris attack suspect jailed in Belgium

April 23, 2018

Herbert Mensah to the rescue of children with life threatening ailments at KATH

April 23, 2018

Edem encourages King Promise, Patapaa over VGMA snub

April 23, 2018

Coach Kwesi Appiah ends 10-day working visit to England

April 23, 2018

Akufo-Addo never promised Ghanaians a lean government-Gabby

April 23, 2018

ASCO Pledges Support For Junior Golf   

April 23, 2018

Minister Justifies Election Of MMDCEs

April 23, 2018

Aduana In Tough Group

April 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

WAFA SC Promote U16 Coach Sadiq Abubakar As Stop-Gap Ahead Of Ebusua Dwarfs Clash

April 21, 2018

Let's not split NPP before 2020 — Hamid to delegates

April 21, 2018

LIVE UPDATES: Man United 2-1 Tottenham (FA Cup semis)

April 21, 2018

Standards Authority to check imports with EasyPass

April 21, 2018

Zylofon to sponsor Ghana Premier League

April 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!