Herbert Mensah to the rescue of children with life threatening ailments at KATH

Ghana will mark the 17th anniversary of the May 9 soccer disaster that claimed 126 lives at the Accra Sports Stadium after a midweek league match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Over the years, former football administrator, Herbert Mensah with support from donors assisted with the wellbeing of victims and families of the disaster.

The support mainly centred on paying school and hospital expenses of wards and dependents of some of the victims and their general wellbeing.

This year the focus is different with particular attention to children facing life threatening aliment but with no support to treat them.

“We have done our search and we realize that some kids have been dying from taking caustic soda, the ingredient used in the manufacturing of soap and at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital intensive care unit, we found out so many children battling to stay alive and unfortunately their parents do not have the financial means to meet the health cost to save their kids so we have decided through our partner to assist with the hospital bills as part of the May 9th Remembrance Day,” Herbert Mensah said.

The event itself will start with prayers at the Kumasi Central Mosque to be followed by a health walk on the streets of Kumasi and finally a courtesy call on the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

According to Herbert Mensah, donation will be made to families affected by the disaster.

“There are so many things happening beyond the walk, we as organizers have been involved on a daily basis with payment of school fees and others to people who have become family over the years through the May 9th association,” Mr. Mensah Added.

