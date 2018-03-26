[Photos] Caf President arrives in Ghana

Dan Soko

The President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Ahmad Ahmad, has touched down in Accra ahead of an event to confer on him an honourary doctorate.

Ahmad arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on Monday.

He was met on arrival by Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi, who is the First Vice President of Caf, and Anthony Baffoe, a Deputy General Secretary, among other Ghanaian Caf officials.

There were also members of the Executive Committee of the Association.

The Malagasy will be honoured by the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) on Wednesday.

He is expected to pay a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at Manhyia.

The CAF President expressed happiness about the naming of Egyptian star Mohamed Salah as the Professional Football Association’s Player of the Season.

@CAF_Online boss Ahmad Ahmad expresses his gratitude to members of Africa’s football fraternity for helping him to carry out the massive reforms within the continent’s governing body that has resulted in him being named for a honorary doctorate degrees by @UPSA_GH in Accra. pic.twitter.com/FamR0ZfXri

— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) April 23, 2018

By Emmanuel Kwame Amoh|3news.com|Ghana

