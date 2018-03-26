Team Effort Can Stop Ronaldo – Boateng

Bayern Munich comes up against one of football’s all-time greats on Wednesday evening, with Jerome Boateng adamant that Bayern “can only stop Cristiano Ronaldo as a team”.
Five-time Ballon d’Or Ronaldo has been in rip-roaring form Real in European competition this season, scoring in all ten of the Spanish side’s Champions League games this term, with a total goal tally of 15.
Against Bayern, Ronaldo also has incredible goal return, with nine strikes in six appearances against the German superpower, with Boateng charged with stopping the Portugal international when the sides meet in their Champions League semi-final, first leg clash at Allianz Arena on Wednesday, a game which is live on the eir sport pack on BT Sport 2.
“In front of goal, he’s like a machine,” Boateng said of Ronaldo.
“You can’t shut him out completely, he always gets his chances in a game, because of the lines he runs and his excellent timing.
“Real base their game around him and it’s important we give him as little room as possible.”
Ronaldo banged in five goals as Real beat Bayern 6-3 on aggregate in last year’s Champions League quarter-finals; in 2014, Ronaldo scored two as Real put Bayern out 5-0 on aggregate at the semi-final stage; in 2012, Ronaldo also scored two as the Bavarian side prevailed 3-1 on penalties after the teams had finished 3-3 on aggregate.
“I went through only once against him with Bayern, but twice we have gone out,” added Boateng.
“He also has the best team-mates at Real.
“Shutting him out is only 50% of it, the other players are simply too good for that at this level.”
Bayern Munich take on Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final, first leg at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday 25 April, live on BT Sport 2 on the eir sport pack [kick-off 7.45pm]
