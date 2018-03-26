Europe Should Back Morocco World Cup Bid- CAF Boss

The head of African football, Ahmad Ahmad, has urged Europe to back Morocco’s drive to host the 2026 World Cup, in return for African support for a future European bid.
In an exclusive interview with AFP, Ahmad Ahmad, the Confederation of African Football president, appealed to European self-interest, saying: “Vote for us and we’ll vote for you next time.”
Morocco is a two-horse race against a rival united bid from the USA, Canada, and Mexico. The decisive vote will take place at the FIFA Congress in Moscow on June 13, one day ahead of the start of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
In a wide-ranging discussion, Ahmad, who replaced long-serving Issa Hayatou as head of CAF in March 2017, spoke of the importance of Africa’s bid to host the World Cup for only the second time, as well as significant changes that will shake up next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (CAN).
He said Africa and CAF stood solidly behind Morocco’s bid to organise the 2026 World Cup, which will come 16 years after South Africa staged the tournament.
“Being in Africa while this is happening, standing ahead of this objective (the World Cup) I think that Africans, whether francophone or anglophone… it’s in the continent’s interest,” he said.
“The World Cup has an enormous impact for Africa. Why? Because it inspires hope for many young Africans.”
Ahmad said he was working to win backing from European nations for Morocco’s candidacy, saying that any support would be reciprocal.
He added that a Moroccan World Cup would offer significant advantages to Europe.
“Time zones, distance, fans, they are all of interest to Europe,” as opposed to the United North American bid.
“Visa also: Europeans don’t need a visa to come to Morocco. For all of that, we think that Europe should vote for Morocco.
Last week the head of the French Football Federation, Noel Le Graet, promised French backing, praising Morocco’s development and saying Africa deserved another World Cup given the quantity of talented players emerging from the continent.
Ahmad said CAF was supporting the five African teams who have qualified to take part in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, offering them financial and material support.
“We were part of the preparation, we can say that it was with a modest sum of money, but these are our means,” he said. “We contributed as much as $500,000 (about 407,000 euro) per team.”
Looking ahead to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN), he said that the host nation Cameroon is expected to overcome problems with preparations, including delays on building work on stadiums. He said an official report on the issues was being drawn up.
“But we have always said that seeing the will of the president (Paul Biya), everyone is going to get on with it and go ahead.
“So far, I believe that is what will materialise. How do I not believe in a head of state. Where politics goes, all must follow.”
For the first time, the 2019 CAN will be expanded from 16 teams to 24 and will be held in the northern hemisphere summer, rather than in the winter.
“That’s what people want,” said Ahmad, referring to the 24-team draw and the summer kick-off.
“For me, I have a management principle: if I’m elected it is to respond to the expectations of the stakeholders, be it the federations, the players, the coaches.
“To be in harmony with their mandate, you have to satisfy people at your base. And I think it’s justified, legitimate because there are some countries emerging in the football world that are about to shake up the established nations of African football.”
He said that the switch to summer was not fixed in stone and could be adapted for future tournaments.
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Game Of Marriage 2
- Omanbofuor
- Faye Mpaebo 3
- Tech: A bullet in a shoe and people trampling over each other: Witnesses to the shooting at YouTube recall moments of panic (GOOG, GOOGL)
- Latest Updates & Breaking News of Ghana | News Ghana
- Politics: Russia is using Twitter to crowdsource ways to respond to the US expulsion of its diplomats
- Real Madrid dispatch Kwadwo Asamoah's Juventus 3-0
- Tech: Read the e-mail Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent employees about the YouTube shooting
- Business College International Launches 15th Anniversary Celebrations
- Finance: An Air Canada jet was forced to make an emergency landing after pilots reported smoke in the cockpit
- BCI launches 15th anniversary celebrations
- NDC’s secret deal with US military out
- Opuni, Agongo plead not guilty
- Tony Elumelu Foundation selects 1,000 entrepreneurs for 2018 programme
- David Oscar: "Talent got Stonebwoy the BET award, not riches" - singer fires at Shatta Wale
- Tech: The #DeleteFacebook movement is a strong reminder that none of these so-called 'free' services are truly free (FB)
- Finance: Dow Jones soars as much as 500 points as trade-war fears subside
- Strategy: Chicago's attempt to impress Amazon backfired after it destroyed a 'priceless' graffiti artwork in HQ2 bid clean-up
- Tech: Alphabet's chairman and a Google distinguished engineer won a prestigious $1 million prize
- RTI will be law by end of 2018 – Hamid
- 'If you can't call him 'mi wura', 'nts3', my lord, don't marry him' – Duncan-Williams
- Opuni, Agongo granted GH¢600,000 bail
- State parades 9 Lawyers for Opuni’s trial
- One of Africa’s most promising cities has a trash problem
- Tech: 12 fitness 'truths' that are doing more harm than good
- Tech: The incredible story of the 'Virtual Boy' — Nintendo's VR headset from 1995 that failed spectacularly
- Politics: Kim Jong Un reportedly makes history with first-ever visit to China as head of state
- Diamond Pub & Grill: Has Shatta Michy's pub business collapsed?
- Tech: New FCC order will accelerate 5G rollouts
- Finance: Facebook is officially in a bear market as the FTC confirms a probe into the Cambridge Analytica data scandal (FB)
- Finance: Facebook enters a bear market as the FTC confirms a probe into the Cambridge Analytica data scandal (FB)
- Politics: A doctored photo showing a prominent Parkland shooting survivor ripping up the Constitution went viral on right-wing social media
- Travel Trivia: Male shoppers scoop all prizes in malls' holiday travel trivia final
- Pulse Food: How to make creamy coconut porridge
- Ghana’s Young Swimming Team Buoyant For GC 2018
- Azumah Nelson Fight Night Series Comes To An End
- Opuni faces 25 years jail term - Gloria Akuffo
- NDC buses supporters to court over Opuni trial
- Ghana named amongst top ranked investment destinations in Africa for 2017
- Construction begins for Koforidua Youth and Sports Center
- Sierra Leone court lifts order halting presidential election
- Cavani Scores As Uruguay Beat Wales To Win China Cup
Click Here to Comment on this Article