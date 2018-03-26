MPs recalled from recess to consider some urgent parliamentary business

The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Michael Oquaye has directed that parliament reconvenes on Thursday, April 26, 2018 and Friday, April 27, 2018 to consider urgent parliamentary business.

A statement issued and signed by the Speaker himself stated in the exercise of the power conferred on the Speaker by order 42(3) of the standing orders of the parliament of Ghana, Right Honourable Professor Aaron Michael Oquaye, Speaker of parliament, do hereby direct that parliament shall, notwithstanding anything to the contrary, be recalled from the recess to sit from Thursday, the 26th day of April to Friday the 27th day of April 2018, at ten o’clock in the forenoon each day, at parliament house, to consider some urgent parliamentary business”

