Match Report: Berekum Chelsea 2-1 Liberty Professionals

Berekum Chelsea inflicted a 2-1 defeat on Liberty Professionals in a rescheduled Ghana Premier League Week 9 clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday.

Chelsea, who were using the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the third straight time because of their three-match home ban, commenced the game in a bright fashion.

The hosts took the initiative on the 10th-minute mark via Foster Addae.

But Liberty pulled parity in the 32nd minute after taken charge of the game after conceding the early goal.

With the match heading for a stalemate, former Ghana U-20 defender Edmund Arko Mensah struck a beautiful curling ball into the left corner of the post to hand Chelsea the maximum points.

