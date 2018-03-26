Dreams FC Hits Two Past Aduana Stars

Dreams FC defeated Aduana Stars two goals to nothing in the matchday nine fixture on Monday.

The math which was played at the Dawu Park ended with the defending champions of the Ghana Premier League being thwarted upon their return to League action.

Aduana Stars have missed a couple of league matches due to their involvement in the CAF Confederations Cup. Returning to league duties today, they were schooled by new boy Dreams FC in faraway Dawu.

This result means Dreams FC climbs up the league log to the second position on 18 points, same as leaders Ashanti Gold. On the other hand, the Fire boys remain the relegation zone at the 14th position having accrued just seven points from five games.

Dreams FC got the three points from today’s game courtesy goals from Patrick Arthur in the 52nd minute and Issah Yakubu’s 61st-minute strike.

Dreams FC will come up against WAFA in an away game whereas Aduana stars will play host to Berekum Chelsea at Dormaa.