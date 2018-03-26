Dreams FC Hits Two Past Aduana Stars

Dan Soko
Dreams FC Hits Two Past Aduana Stars

Dreams FC defeated Aduana Stars two goals to nothing in the matchday nine fixture on Monday.

The math which was played at the Dawu Park ended with the defending champions of the Ghana Premier League being thwarted upon their return to League action.

Aduana Stars have missed a couple of league matches due to their involvement in the CAF Confederations Cup. Returning to league duties today, they were schooled by new boy Dreams FC in faraway Dawu.

This result means Dreams FC climbs up the league log to the second position on 18 points, same as leaders Ashanti Gold. On the other hand, the Fire boys remain the relegation zone at the 14th position having accrued just seven points from five games.

Dreams FC got the three points from today’s game courtesy goals from Patrick Arthur in the 52nd minute and Issah Yakubu’s 61st-minute strike.

Dreams FC will come up against WAFA in an away game whereas Aduana stars will play host to Berekum Chelsea at Dormaa.

Loading...


Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

April 06, 2018

UCC graduate kills himself after 3 years without a job

April 06, 2018
YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

April 06, 2018
India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

April 06, 2018

Gov’t Rolls Out e-Gates Project At Ports

March 27, 2018

RIP: Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony will make you question everything

March 27, 2018

Best Of The Web



UDS Begins Africa Leadership Lectures

April 23, 2018

Ex-Cape Verde President Support Calls For Age Limits For African Presidents

April 23, 2018

NHIS PRO Confirms Government Has Cleared 1 Billion Debt

April 23, 2018

3 Police Officers Arrested For Allegedly Renting Out Guns To Armed Robbers

April 23, 2018

Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Wins Big At Nima Excellence Awards

April 23, 2018

La Kingmaker Threatens Suit Against False Peddlers

April 23, 2018

NHIS Service Providers Contradict Akufo-Addo Over Debt Payment

April 23, 2018

National Health Insurance Scheme Not Sustainable – Health Minister Reveals

April 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018

Mauritanian opposition to contest upcoming polls

April 22, 2018

Controversy over double salary: NDC MP goes wild; dares government

April 21, 2018

Ghana beyond aid is fight for economic emancipation – Bawumia

April 21, 2018

Mobile money interoperability starts on May 10

April 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!