SAD NEWS… Hearts of Oak PRO Kwame Opare Addo Father Passes On

Dan Soko

Modernghana.com can confirm that the Public Relations Officer of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo has lost his father.

Chief Superintendent Emmanuel Opare Addo died on Thursday after a short illness at the Police Hospital in Accra.

Funeral arrangement will be announced soon.
He was 80 years old.
More to follow…

