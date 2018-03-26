Brong Ahafo NPP picks new executives

The Brong Ahafo Regional NPP Chairman, Thomas Adu Appiah and three other incumbent regional executives retained their positions in their fiercely contested elections which took place at Bishop James Kwadwo Owusu Jubilee Hall located at the Pastoral Centre in Sunyani.
The three others who also retained their positions are the Regional Secretary, Kofi Ofosu Boateng, the Women’s Organiser, Mrs. Dorothy Ama Amponsah and the Regional Organiser, Rasheed Konlaagbig, who went unopposed.
Voting started at about 4:30pm on Sunday and ended at about 9:00pm the same day, with sorting and counting of ballot papers dragging the process into the early hours of Monday as Lawyer Alfred Tuah Yeboah, the Returning Officer declared the final results at about 12:30am.
The delay in the voting process was as a result of a stalemate between delegates as to whether to go ahead with the process in spite of the Application for Injunction by a section of the party members or wait for the Court to determine the case before the elections.
After some deliberations on the matter, it was finally agreed that the election should go ahead despite the issue pending before court.
Mr. Adu Appiah, popularly called Chairman Thoma, won the regional Chairmanship race with 282 votes as against 266 votes by his closest challenger, Francis Opoku Sarfo; with Dr. Charles Addo securing ten votes.
Kwame Baffoe, popularly called Abronye D.C garnered the highest number of votes in the entire process, bagging 407 votes to become the new Regional 1st Vice-Chairman of the ruling party.
The total votes of the four other contenders for the same position summed up to 149. They are Patrick Peprah Appiah Agyei, 28 votes while Dabie Appiah Mensah got some 13 votes. Shaibu Bamba and Dr. Emmanuel Opoku Marfo had 15 votes and 94 votes respectively.
The Regional 2nd Vice-Chairmanship position was a straight fight between two party stalwarts – Justina Owusu Banahene and Joseph Mensah. Madam Owusu Banahene, who was initially tipped by many to carry the day, secured 271 votes as against 285 votes by Mr. Mensah.
Mr. Kofi Ofosu Boateng retained his position as the Regional Secretary when he secured 297 votes. David Boakye had 179 votes while John Nketsia lagged behind with 82 votes.
Ebenezer Asare Baffour emerged as the Assistant Secretary with 297 votes. Clement Bonsu, a popular party communicator, a radio presenter and a teacher, who was widely tipped to carry the day lost with 40 votes while Mohammed Baaba Gausu polled 218 votes.
Alhaji Issaka Issah won the position of the Regional Treasurer with 405 votes as against 151 by Justice Appiah Antwi.
Incumbent Women’s Organiser Dorothy Ama Amponsah, maintained her position with 239 votes, ten votes more than her closest challenger Doris Asomah who had 229 votes while Patience Tettey secured 85 votes.
Six persons contested the position of the Regional Youth Organsier but at the end of the day, Michael Osei Boateng stood tall with 337 votes to silence the other five contenders.
Abdul Razak had 167 votes, Eugene Kusi Boakye, 21 votes; Richard Adu, 12 votes; Isaac Kwain Bonse, 17 votes and Isaac Kwame Benkae, 04 votes.
The position of the Regional Nasara Co-ordinator went to Alhaji Adamu Mohammed with 266 votes. Amadu Berma Sulemana followed closely with 208 votes Kassim Siaka going home with 93 votes.
([email protected])
