Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Wins Big At Nima Excellence Awards

Dr. Samuel Amo Tobin won “PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR” at the second edition of community development awards scheme, which was held at the Kotobabi Wembley Sports Complex on Saturday night 21st, April 2018. His company, Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited also grabbed the BUSINESS ORGANIZATION category ahead of four other business organizations.
Mr. Tobin, Executive Chairman of TPL has over Twenty Five (25) years of experience in managing business. He has previously solely grown TPL in General merchandise. As a business strategist and an entrepreneur, Mr. Tobbin has been the engine which is growing the company from strength to strength.
The night saw crème de la crème of communities at the event to celebrate the hardworking individuals and organization in Nima and its environs. Top on the list of high profile personalities were Hon. Alhaji Abubakar Siddique Boneface, Minister of Inner Cities and Zongo Development and MP for Madina constituency, Former Deputy Employment and Labour Minister, Hon. Ahmed Baba Jamal, PRO of GFA Mr. Ibrahim Sannie Daara, C.E.O of Advalue International Ghana Limited, Alhaji Munkaila Akuamoah, Sadiq Abdulai Abu of 3Music Awards, Mohammed Amin Lamptey and many others.
The Inner Cities and Zongo Development minister applauded the organizers and people of Nima, Maamobi, Accra New Town, Kotobabi, Pig Farm, Kanda & Ruga and encouraged them to fully embrace the award scheme for the forward match of the communities and Ghana at large. He however pledged his support for the award scheme and promise to be part of it next year .He also received a Honorary award on behalf of H.E. Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana for rising to the second highest position in Ghana living in Kanda which falls under the catchment area of the Nima Excellence Awards.
All fifteen (15) awardees received crystal plaques and products from Ansam Natural Products, a supporting sponsor of the event. In addition, the Best SHS and Best Tertiary Students each received a brand new laptop from Hon. Yussif Jajah, MP for Ayawaso North and Hon. Naser Mahama Toure (McNaza), MP for Ayawaso East respectively. The best JHS will receive desks for the classrooms.
The event saw over two thousand patrons who came from far and near to witness the best community development award scheme in Ghana. Business networking, business promotion and profiling of the event’s sponsor took advantage of the huge crowd for return on their investment. AM Dancers, Hausa sensational soul singer Ginger, Afro Pop artiste, Tijvni Pepe and others thrilled the patrons to the amazement of all. The event production can be compared to any top award scheme in world, from the red carpet section, MCing, award presentation, performance and sponsors activation were exquisite.
Highlight video: http://scoopplay.tv/nea18-highlight1_v996
Below are the list of the award winners.
- HON. M. N TOURE (McNaza) BEST JHS SCHOOL—ST KIZITO R/C 1 JHS
- HON. M. N TOURE (McNaza) BEST SHS STUDENT–ESSIAW ANDREWS
- HON. M. N TOURE (McNaza) BEST TERTIARY STUDENT–SALIFU ABDUL GAFFAR
- EMERGING BRAND–ZONGO BUSINESS INCUBATOR (ZOBI)
- BUSINESS PERSONALITY–ABDUL RAZAK TOURE
- BUSINESS ORGANIZATION–TOBINCO PHARMACEUTICALS LTD
- SPORTS PERSONALITY–MOHAMMED JIJI ALIFOE
- CREATIVE ARTS PERSONALITY–ABDUL AZIZ IDDRISS
- ENTERTAINMENT PERSONALITY /GROUP–IWAN
- YOUTH ACTIVIST–ALHASSAN YAHAYA KUNATE
- NON-GOVERNMENTAL ORGANISATION (NGO)–ZONGO INSPIRATION TEAM (ZIT)
- MEDIA PERSONALTY–MOHAMMED AMIN LAMPTEY
- NIMA DIASPORA PERSOANLITY/GROUP–ALHASSAN YAHAYA MOHAMMED
- INFLUENTIAL PERSONALITY–ALHAJI ABDUL SALAM AMADOU
- PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR–Dr. SAMUEL AMO TOBIN
HONORARY AWARDS
NIMA MAAMOBI COMMUNITY LEARNING CENTRE
ST. KIZITO CATHOLIC CHURCH, NIMA
DR ISSAH MUNZIRU (MEDICAL DOCTOR AT MAAMOBI GENERAL HOSPITAL)
SHEIKH AHMED KAMALUDEEN ABUBAKAR UMAR (DEPUTY NATIONAL CHIEF IMAM OF GHANA)
H.E. ALHAJI DR. MAHAMUDU BAWUMIA (VICE PRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF GHANA)
