3 Police Officers Arrested For Allegedly Renting Out Guns To Armed Robbers

Three police officers stationed at the Weija District Police Command have been arrested by the Anti Robbery Squad for allegedly hiring out their assigned AK47 rifles to armed robbers.

A source close to the police said two of the police officers stationed at Kokrobite and another stationed at the Weija District Police Command allegedly hired the guns to the robbers over the weekend.

According to the source, after the officers handed over the guns to the robbers, who had planned to go for an operation on Saturday evening, they were involved in an accident.

An ex-police officer who did not know the accident victims were robbers took them to the hospital for treatment. On the way to the hospital, he overheard the armed robbers saying they had left their guns behind.

The armed robbers were scared the police officers who allegedly hired them the guns will be in trouble. This prompted the ex-police officer to alert the police command to look into the issue.

The police questioned the armed robbers who disclosed that indeed some officers had given out the guns for their operations.

The source claims the police officers were asked and they confirmed that the guns in question were theirs.

The full names of the suspects have not been made public but the source said two of them are referred to as Biggie and Stanley.

Weija District Police Commander, DSP Joseph Afuakpah told Adom News’ Kofi Adjei that the incident was a big blow to them but said he wasn’t in the position to further speak on the matter.

He said the case is being handled by the Anti-Robbery Unit of the Ghana Police Service.

DSP Joseph Afuakpah added that the three police officers have been handed over to the Regional Police Command for further investigations.