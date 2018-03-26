NHIS PRO Confirms Government Has Cleared 1 Billion Debt

The Public relations officer for the National Health Insurance Scheme, Mr. Barima Sarpong has said on Neat FM today that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has cleared I billion Ghana cedis out of the 1.2 billion Ghana cedis debt left by the Mahama administration.
Speaking earlier this morning on the Neat FM morning show, he confirmed it Is true the government has helped them pay 1 billion Ghana cedis of the debt owed as the government stated.
Speaking on the program, the spokesperson for NHIS, explained the debt was left by the past government and since the current government assumed office last year January, they have been paying moneys to the health scheme in installment on monthly basis.
Mr. Sarpong further explained it is not only the NHIS debt that the government has helped with, but they have also since last year been making sure health service providers that have ties with NHIS get their payment.
“Due to this, most of NHIS health service providers have received payment for their services rendered covering up to last year November”.
He also confirms as at now government has paid health providers in the Ashanti Region up to August, health service providers in the Central Region are covered up t last year August, those in Greater Accra have been paid covering the month of November with those In Volta region having received payment up to last year October.
Still on the issue, the PRO added, It is a joy and encouraging to have a government who is willing to do what it promises.
We have confidence that government will clear the remaining of the debt in the coming months, he emphasized.
