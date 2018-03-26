Bediako Notorious Robber Gets 216 Months

Dan Soko

Daniel Mensah after his arrest

THE 26-YEAR-OLD member of a notorious armed robbery syndicate who have been terrorizing residents of Bediako and its environs has been incarcerated for 216 months with hard labour.

Daniel Mensah, alias I-quaye was sentenced by the Tema Circuit Court ‘B’ presided over by Her Honour Cynthia Wiredu.

He pleaded guilty to the charges preferred against him, conspiracy to commit crime and robbery and he was imprisoned on his plea.

Details of the case as presented by Chief Inspector Nana Otchere to the court indicates that on March 14, 2018, Daniel and his accomplices, now at large, who were wielding locally manufactured pistol, cutlass, pinch bar and car jack stormed Bediako to undertake a robbery operation.

The following day at about 12:00 am, the suspects broke into a house after they used a car jack to open the burglarproof and entered the room. Without time, they ordered a couple at gunpoint to surrender all their monies and valuables.

They succeeded in robbing the couple of four laptops, seven mobile phones, Toshiba hard external drives, a pen drive, one computer monitor, one digital camera and subjected them to severe beatings.

The robbers after that, proceeded to another house where they broke into a kitchen and stole a Royal motorbike.

They further used the pinch bar to forcibly open the house owner’s room and robbed him of his money and property such as ATM cards, Samsung curve television set, one Iphone 7 plus, Iphone 5s, a laptop bag containing an amount of GH¢3,550 and a cash sum of GH¢160.

The suspects gave the Iphones to the victim to reset them and ordered him to provide his mobile money pin numbers.

However, the victim mustered courage, ran out of the room with the phone and raised alarm.

The Kpone Police Motor Patrol Team, upon receiving a distress call, proceeded to the scene and met the robbers in the act but they managed to flee into a nearby bush.

The police pursued them in the bush and combed the area and arrested Mensah with the other accomplices escaping with the booties. He led police to retrieve some of the items before he was arraigned before court and was sentenced.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018
Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

March 27, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

UCC graduate kills himself after 3 years without a job

April 06, 2018
19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

April 06, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018

Best Of The Web



UMB Receives Corporate Bank Of Year Award

April 24, 2018

If I Were To Advocate Better Child Care

April 24, 2018

Fidelity Bank Closes In On GH¢400m

April 24, 2018

SSNIT Management Misled Board

April 24, 2018

 I Don’t Charge For Song Features – M.anifest

April 24, 2018

Filmmakers Adopt Film Week To Fix Ailing Industry

April 24, 2018

GoldKay & Kuami Eugene Out With ‘Bluffin’ 

April 24, 2018

Shaggy, Kylie, Others Join Queen To Celebrate 92nd Birthday

April 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

998 Staffers: Don’t Defend the Unforgivable Sin of Dishonesty Journalists Against Abuse

April 22, 2018

Otiko Gets Recognition For Promoting Gender Equality In Africa

April 22, 2018

The Ugly Side Of The Exponents Of Probity, Accountability And Transparency

April 22, 2018

Abuakwa South NPP Communications Team Congratulates Newly Elected Regional Executives

April 22, 2018

For Heaven's Sake, Please Don't Rot Dignity Of The Judiciary!

April 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!