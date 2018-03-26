Bediako Notorious Robber Gets 216 Months

Daniel Mensah after his arrest

THE 26-YEAR-OLD member of a notorious armed robbery syndicate who have been terrorizing residents of Bediako and its environs has been incarcerated for 216 months with hard labour.

Daniel Mensah, alias I-quaye was sentenced by the Tema Circuit Court ‘B’ presided over by Her Honour Cynthia Wiredu.

He pleaded guilty to the charges preferred against him, conspiracy to commit crime and robbery and he was imprisoned on his plea.

Details of the case as presented by Chief Inspector Nana Otchere to the court indicates that on March 14, 2018, Daniel and his accomplices, now at large, who were wielding locally manufactured pistol, cutlass, pinch bar and car jack stormed Bediako to undertake a robbery operation.

The following day at about 12:00 am, the suspects broke into a house after they used a car jack to open the burglarproof and entered the room. Without time, they ordered a couple at gunpoint to surrender all their monies and valuables.

They succeeded in robbing the couple of four laptops, seven mobile phones, Toshiba hard external drives, a pen drive, one computer monitor, one digital camera and subjected them to severe beatings.

The robbers after that, proceeded to another house where they broke into a kitchen and stole a Royal motorbike.

They further used the pinch bar to forcibly open the house owner’s room and robbed him of his money and property such as ATM cards, Samsung curve television set, one Iphone 7 plus, Iphone 5s, a laptop bag containing an amount of GH¢3,550 and a cash sum of GH¢160.

The suspects gave the Iphones to the victim to reset them and ordered him to provide his mobile money pin numbers.

However, the victim mustered courage, ran out of the room with the phone and raised alarm.

The Kpone Police Motor Patrol Team, upon receiving a distress call, proceeded to the scene and met the robbers in the act but they managed to flee into a nearby bush.

The police pursued them in the bush and combed the area and arrested Mensah with the other accomplices escaping with the booties. He led police to retrieve some of the items before he was arraigned before court and was sentenced.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema