New Ghanaian Actors Are Jokers – Ekow Blankson

Actor Ekow Blankson has disclosed that he is not impressed with the current crop of Ghanaian actors, whom he unequivocally described as “jokers”.

According to Abrantipa.com, Ekow made the observation while speaking in an interview with YouTube channel, SVTV Africa.

“I think that our new crop of actors are just jokers. Unfortunately, they aren’t as exciting and real as people have done in the past. Sometimes, it gets a bit worrying watching them perform,” he revealed.

Ekow, however, didn’t mention names and also didn’t single anyone out of the bad actors.

“I think the Kumasi movie industry is a different form of filmmaking. It’s actually concert party where you don’t prepare a script and follow. They are given pointers and they have to create out of it and that is the concert party style and they have enhanced it into film,” he stated.

Ekow is known for his roles in movies such as ‘The Intruder’, ‘Diary of the Black Hustler’, ‘Total Exchange’, ‘Frozen Emotions’, ‘My Mother’s Heart’, ‘Check Mate’, ‘The Secret Burden’ and ‘A Woman’s Desire’.

‘Check Mate’, which was directed by Shirley Frimpong-Manso, earned him a best actor nomination at the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) and best supporting actor at the Ghana Movie Awards.

