New Ghanaian Actors Are Jokers – Ekow Blankson

Dan Soko

Ekow Blankson

Actor Ekow Blankson has disclosed that he is not impressed with the current crop of Ghanaian actors, whom he unequivocally described as “jokers”.

According to Abrantipa.com, Ekow made the observation while speaking in an interview with YouTube channel, SVTV Africa.

“I think that our new crop of actors are just jokers. Unfortunately, they aren’t as exciting and real as people have done in the past. Sometimes, it gets a bit worrying watching them perform,” he revealed.

Ekow, however, didn’t mention names and also didn’t single anyone out of the bad actors.

“I think the Kumasi movie industry is a different form of filmmaking. It’s actually concert party where you don’t prepare a script and follow. They are given pointers and they have to create out of it and that is the concert party style and they have enhanced it into film,” he stated.

Ekow is known for his roles in movies such as ‘The Intruder’, ‘Diary of the Black Hustler’, ‘Total Exchange’, ‘Frozen Emotions’, ‘My Mother’s Heart’, ‘Check Mate’, ‘The Secret Burden’ and ‘A Woman’s Desire’.

‘Check Mate’, which was directed by Shirley Frimpong-Manso, earned him a best actor nomination at the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) and best supporting actor at the Ghana Movie Awards.

He is also an efficient and versatile individual with over 20 years of experience gained across head of business units, brand management in marketing, corporate affairs management, experiential marketing, capability training, distribution management and general commercial business management.



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

April 20, 2018

Obinim Sticker: Akufo-Addo said worse things to Mahama in opposition - Adongo

April 13, 2018
Physically challenged barber killed at Tuobodom

Physically challenged barber killed at Tuobodom

April 13, 2018

RIP: Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony will make you question everything

March 27, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018

Best Of The Web



Ahwetieso Road Crash Kills Two

April 24, 2018

Tatale/Sanguli Benefits From Sensitization On Tax Payment

April 24, 2018

ECOWAS Commended For Conducting Credible Elections

April 24, 2018

Three Sentenced For Stealing

April 24, 2018

Achieving SDG4 Requires Active Participation Of Everyone

April 24, 2018

Public Procurement Authority Rewarded in Kigali

April 24, 2018

Saraki, Tambuwal Won’t Decamp To PDP – Governor

April 24, 2018

Taxi Driver In Trouble Over Narcotics

April 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

998 Staffers: Don’t Defend the Unforgivable Sin of Dishonesty Journalists Against Abuse

April 22, 2018

Otiko Gets Recognition For Promoting Gender Equality In Africa

April 22, 2018

The Ugly Side Of The Exponents Of Probity, Accountability And Transparency

April 22, 2018

Abuakwa South NPP Communications Team Congratulates Newly Elected Regional Executives

April 22, 2018

For Heaven's Sake, Please Don't Rot Dignity Of The Judiciary!

April 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!