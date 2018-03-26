GoldKay & Kuami Eugene Out With ‘Bluffin’ 

Dan Soko

GoldKay & Kuami Eugene

GoldKay, a UK-based Ghanaian Afrobeat singer, on Monday released a new single and video featuring Kuami Eugene.

Titled ‘Bluffin’, the new tune is inspired by GoldKay’s journey in music.

It is backed by amazing visuals with interesting performances from UK’s fashion models Benedictah Amoah and Maxine Okpala.

“It is simply to let people know that the best person you can be is yourself because everybody else has been taken. If you know yourself, no one can bluff you… And if you believe in yourself… No one can take it away from you.

“To whom it may concern…I don’t bluff,” he said on Instagram last week Tuesday when he announced the song.

In the video, GoldKay tells the world how some people didn’t believe in his dream when he started doing his music. However, now that things are getting better, the same people are singing praises to him.

On the tune, Kuami Eugene reminds his audience that he is the man on the throne and asked, “Is there anybody better who is yet to be known..?”

The video is directed by Alex Adjei and shot in the UK. The song follows Kay’s impressive single with B4Bona titled ‘U Remind Me’, which was released in February 2018.

‘Bluffin’ is his second single in 2018 and has some good vibes for music lovers. It was released on Monday on Spotify, iTunes and SoundCloud, while the video was also released on YouTube.



Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

