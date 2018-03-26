GoldKay & Kuami Eugene Out With ‘Bluffin’ 

GoldKay & Kuami Eugene
GoldKay, a UK-based Ghanaian Afrobeat singer, on Monday released a new single and video featuring Kuami Eugene.
Titled ‘Bluffin’, the new tune is inspired by GoldKay’s journey in music.
It is backed by amazing visuals with interesting performances from UK’s fashion models Benedictah Amoah and Maxine Okpala.
“It is simply to let people know that the best person you can be is yourself because everybody else has been taken. If you know yourself, no one can bluff you… And if you believe in yourself… No one can take it away from you.
“To whom it may concern…I don’t bluff,” he said on Instagram last week Tuesday when he announced the song.
In the video, GoldKay tells the world how some people didn’t believe in his dream when he started doing his music. However, now that things are getting better, the same people are singing praises to him.
On the tune, Kuami Eugene reminds his audience that he is the man on the throne and asked, “Is there anybody better who is yet to be known..?”
The video is directed by Alex Adjei and shot in the UK. The song follows Kay’s impressive single with B4Bona titled ‘U Remind Me’, which was released in February 2018.
‘Bluffin’ is his second single in 2018 and has some good vibes for music lovers. It was released on Monday on Spotify, iTunes and SoundCloud, while the video was also released on YouTube.
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Game Of Marriage 2
- Omanbofuor
- Faye Mpaebo 3
- Tech: A bullet in a shoe and people trampling over each other: Witnesses to the shooting at YouTube recall moments of panic (GOOG, GOOGL)
- Latest Updates & Breaking News of Ghana | News Ghana
- Politics: Russia is using Twitter to crowdsource ways to respond to the US expulsion of its diplomats
- Real Madrid dispatch Kwadwo Asamoah's Juventus 3-0
- Tech: Read the e-mail Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent employees about the YouTube shooting
- Business College International Launches 15th Anniversary Celebrations
- Finance: An Air Canada jet was forced to make an emergency landing after pilots reported smoke in the cockpit
- BCI launches 15th anniversary celebrations
- NDC’s secret deal with US military out
- Opuni, Agongo plead not guilty
- Tony Elumelu Foundation selects 1,000 entrepreneurs for 2018 programme
- David Oscar: "Talent got Stonebwoy the BET award, not riches" - singer fires at Shatta Wale
- Tech: The #DeleteFacebook movement is a strong reminder that none of these so-called 'free' services are truly free (FB)
- Finance: Dow Jones soars as much as 500 points as trade-war fears subside
- Strategy: Chicago's attempt to impress Amazon backfired after it destroyed a 'priceless' graffiti artwork in HQ2 bid clean-up
- Tech: Alphabet's chairman and a Google distinguished engineer won a prestigious $1 million prize
- RTI will be law by end of 2018 – Hamid
- 'If you can't call him 'mi wura', 'nts3', my lord, don't marry him' – Duncan-Williams
- Opuni, Agongo granted GH¢600,000 bail
- State parades 9 Lawyers for Opuni’s trial
- One of Africa’s most promising cities has a trash problem
- Tech: 12 fitness 'truths' that are doing more harm than good
- Tech: The incredible story of the 'Virtual Boy' — Nintendo's VR headset from 1995 that failed spectacularly
- Politics: Kim Jong Un reportedly makes history with first-ever visit to China as head of state
- Diamond Pub & Grill: Has Shatta Michy's pub business collapsed?
- Tech: New FCC order will accelerate 5G rollouts
- Finance: Facebook is officially in a bear market as the FTC confirms a probe into the Cambridge Analytica data scandal (FB)
- Finance: Facebook enters a bear market as the FTC confirms a probe into the Cambridge Analytica data scandal (FB)
- Politics: A doctored photo showing a prominent Parkland shooting survivor ripping up the Constitution went viral on right-wing social media
- Travel Trivia: Male shoppers scoop all prizes in malls' holiday travel trivia final
- Pulse Food: How to make creamy coconut porridge
- Ghana’s Young Swimming Team Buoyant For GC 2018
- Azumah Nelson Fight Night Series Comes To An End
- Opuni faces 25 years jail term - Gloria Akuffo
- NDC buses supporters to court over Opuni trial
- Ghana named amongst top ranked investment destinations in Africa for 2017
- Construction begins for Koforidua Youth and Sports Center
- Sierra Leone court lifts order halting presidential election
- Cavani Scores As Uruguay Beat Wales To Win China Cup
Click Here to Comment on this Article