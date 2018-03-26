Filmmakers Adopt Film Week To Fix Ailing Industry

Abdul Salam Mumuni

MKON MEDIA, an event and film production company, in collaboration with a group of movie industry stakeholders, will stage the first-ever ‘Ghana International Film Week’ from May 5 to May 12.

This, among other objectives, is to address the problems affecting the country’s film industry.

The event will help bring together stakeholders and government institutions responsible for the industry to find solutions towards rebuilding the film industry.

It will be under the theme: ‘Rebuilding Our Industry’, and it is anticipated to attract all who matter in the film industry.

Activities for the event include a three-day intensive workshop and training for the industry players in Tamale, Kumasi, Takoradi and Accra.

The workshops will happen simultaneously with a clean-up exercise, health screening and blood donation exercise on May 5.

While the workshops are ongoing, leaders and stakeholders of the industry will be having discussions with government and private institutions in a three-day conference at the Accra Tourism Information Centre conference room.

The purpose of the conference is targeted at finding solutions to the problems of the industry, drafting policies for the film industry, unifying the stakeholders’ front and positioning the industry for reactivation.