 I Don’t Charge For Song Features – M.anifest

Dan Soko

M.anifest

M.anifest has revealed that he takes no money before accepting to feature for his colleague musicians.

According to him, he looks out for talented musicians rather than money when it comes to collaborating on a song.

He cited instances where he randomly downloaded a song of one of his fans and had a remixed version with him without taking a penny.

He told Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM that “I have never charged anyone for a feature. … money is not the motive…”

Asked if the music industry is lucrative enough for him to shun charges for features, M.anifest explained, “I won’t paint a rosy picture; there are high times and difficulties.”

Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

 I Don't Charge For Song Features – M.anifest

