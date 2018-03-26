UMB Receives Corporate Bank Of Year Award

John Awuah receives the award

A high-powered delegation from Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) is in London, United Kingdom (UK) to participate in a number of events.

The delegation from the bank is led by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), John Awuah.

He was accompanied by Director, Consumer and Business Banking, Kevin Cain; Director, Treasury, Kevin Adarkwah and Director Marketing and Communications Yvonne Botchey.

They were in London to participate in the UK Ghana Investment Summit, honour a BBC interview on Focus on Africa and receive the Global Banking and Finance Award for 2018 Corporate Bank of the Year Ghana.

Mr Awuah was invited to the UK Ghana Investment Summit, organized by the UK Ghana Chamber of Commerce, to participate in a panel discussion on the topic, Trade and Industrialization.

The summit was attended by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, together with several government functionaries, as well as stakeholders from the business community.

For the second consecutive year, the financial magazine, The European, has named Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) as the Corporate Bank of the Year in Ghana.

UMB was presented with the prestigious Global Banking and Finance Award in London by The European for outstanding achievement in corporate banking in Ghana.

UMB placed first in the Corporate Bank of the Year Category amid intense competition.

Chief Executive Officer, John Awuah, who received the award plaque in London, stated that “UMB aims to deliver the best services, innovative products and ace customer experiences. The award demonstrates our consistent commitment to providing our clients with holistic banking solutions in Ghana.”

He added that “we are grateful that our efforts have been recognized by our clients, and we will continue to exceed their expectations.”

On the sidelines, the BBC invited Mr Awuah to speak on Focus on Africa to provide insight on Ghana’s banking industry, as well as comment on UMB’s impressive performance and plans for the future.