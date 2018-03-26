Sports Ministry Deny Rift Between Minister And His Deputy

The Ministry of Youth and Sports have felt the need to clear the air on growing reports of tension between Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah and suspended Deputy Minister Pius Hadzide.

The two have not been spotted together in public since the Australia Commonwealth Games Visa racketeering debacle that has rocked the country.

As head of the International Games Committee for Ghana during the competition, Deputy Sports Minister Pius Hadzide is currently under suspension pending investigations into the matter by the CID.

Since his suspension there has been no public show of support from Isaac Asiamah the Minister, further fueling reports from veteran journalist Abdul Malik Kweku Baako that the two men are indeed at loggerheads.

The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide stated on Peace Fm’s Kokrokoo that all has not been well between the two for some time.

“Right at the Ministry, at the very top, there’s some little conflict. There’s some friction at the very top. Yes, I think they’ve been at loggerheads.

However, Spokesperson for the Sports Ministry Elvis Adjei Baah has rubbished the claims and insists that individuals are capitalizing on the current investigations into the Commonwealth debacle to sow seeds of discord.

There is a very cordial relationship between the Minister and his Deputy.

If you recall during our Meet the Press you heard the words that the Minister spoke about his deputy.

How his Deputy is an able lieutenant to him and how he is proud of him and even to trust the deputy Minister with this huge task of organizing the competition.

It is unfortunate that things did not go as planned.

I don’t believe that there is any friction but what happened is unfortunate and people are taking advantage to cast these insinuations,” he revealed.

The ongoing investigation into the matter has also led to the suspension of Acting Director General of the National Sports Authority, Robert Sarfo Mensah as well as NSA Board Chairman, Kojo Baah Agyemang.