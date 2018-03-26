Chinery-Hesse Replaces Kofi Annan As New UG Chancellor

Dan Soko

Mrs Mary Chinery-Hesse has been appointed as Chancellor of the University of Ghana.

She replaces former UN boss Kofi Annan.
According to a statement signed by the University’s Registrar, Mercy Haizel Ashia, Mrs. Chinery-Hesse will officially begin work on 1 August 2018.

Mrs Chinery-Hesse is a distinguished national and international public servant.

She is the Vice-Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission.

She has served as: a member of the country’s Board of the Centre for Policy Analysis, a Commissioner of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission, a Commissioner of the Commission on HIV/AIDS and Governance in Africa, and a member of the Board of Trustees of the Voluntary Fund for Technical Cooperation-UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Ms Chinery-Hesse previously was Deputy Director-General of the International Labour Organisation between 1989 and 1999. Before that, she was Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme in Sierra Leone, Tanzania, the Seychelles and Uganda.

Before joining the United Nations, she was Principal Secretary, Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, and Secretary of the National Economic Planning Council.

She also served as Chairperson of the Consultative Committee on Programme and Operational Questions (CCPOQ) of the United Nations from 1993-1998, Chairperson of the Commonwealth Expert Group of Eminent Persons on Structural Adjustment and Women, which prepared the book Engendering Adjustment; a member of the Council of African Advisers of the World Bank from 1992-1998; a member of the Eminent Persons’ Advisory Panel of the African Union; Chairperson of the High-Level Panel of Eminent Persons on Review of Progress in the Implementation of the Programme for the Least Developed Countries in the 1990s; and a Member of the Distinguished High-Level Panel of Eminent Persons on Financing for Development (Zedillo Commission).

-Classfmonline

Loading...


Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018

Gov’t Rolls Out e-Gates Project At Ports

March 27, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018
I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

April 13, 2018
Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

April 06, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Best Of The Web



Double salaried former NDC appointees to face Special Prosecutor

April 24, 2018

[Video] Minister boogies to Funny Face’s ‘Cow & Chicken’ tune

April 24, 2018

Egg Consumption Campaign Launched In Accra

April 24, 2018

‘National Security Officer’ In Alleged GHS120K Car Fraud

April 24, 2018

BREAKING NEWS… GFA Vice President George Afriyie Sacked

April 24, 2018

Hearts Of Oak Facing Technical Problem – Mohammed Polo

April 24, 2018

Chinery-Hesse Replaces Kofi Annan As New UG Chancellor

April 24, 2018

Sports Ministry Deny Rift Between Minister And His Deputy

April 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

The Lies BBC And CNN Want Us To Believe About The Ebola Epidemic

April 22, 2018

To The International Court Of Justice On The Behalf Of Africans

April 22, 2018

What Yours Truly once wrote in a letter to a friend on the name JESUS CHRIST!!

April 22, 2018

Match Report: Eleven Wonders 1-0 Medeama

April 22, 2018

LEAGUE REPORT: Match Week 9 Round Up Of Matches And Results

April 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!