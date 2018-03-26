Hearts Of Oak Facing Technical Problem – Mohammed Polo

Dan Soko

Club legend and former black stars player, Mohammed polo says he believes the problem at Hearts of Oak is a technical one. The former Ghanaian international is surprised and not happy with the current performance of the Phobia team so far in the Ghana Premier League.

Hearts of oak are currently 11th on the league table, just four points above the team battling relegation. The Accra based club has performed below their pedigree this season so far having just picked up 11 points from a potential 27 points.

It is with this poor showing that the dribbling magician has attributed their problems to the technical bench of the team.

He is of the view, the players need motivation and that is the work of the technical team but as far as he is concerned, they have not done a good job.

“The players need motivation and it is the coach that has to do it”, expressed Polo.

Speaking on what Hearts can do to salvage something out of the ongoing season, Mohammed Polo revealed the team needs a coach who can bring additional ideas on board to help the team when things get tough

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

