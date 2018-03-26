BREAKING NEWS… GFA Vice President George Afriyie Sacked

Vice president of the Ghana Football Association, Mr. George Afriyie has been relieved off his duties.

This decision was taken at an Executive Committee meeting of the Association held in Accra on Tuesday, February 24.

Breaking News: Mr George Afriyie has been released of his duties as the Vice President of the @ghanafaofficial following a meeting of the Executive Commitee. A new Vice President will be announced soon. — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) April 24, 2018

A new Vice president will soon be announced.

