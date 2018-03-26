[Video] Minister boogies to Funny Face’s ‘Cow & Chicken’ tune

Popular comedian Funny Face may have been heard of in a while now but he seems to be entertaining ministers with his performances as they kick their feet up.

He was last Monday invited by Second Lady Samira Bawumia to an event to fete kids.

It was under the auspices of the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects (SEHP).

A Deputy Minister of Education, Barbara Asher Ayisi, took to the dancing floor to showcase her skills.

Source: 3news.com|Ghana

