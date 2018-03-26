Double salaried former NDC appointees to face Special Prosecutor

A group calling itself Citizens for Justice and Accountability (CJA) has served notice it will petition the Special Prosecutor Martin Alamisi Burns Kaiser Amidu to investigate and prosecute former appointees of National Democratic Congress (NDC) who allegedly took double salaries.
It has emerged that some 19 National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament who were Ministers under the erstwhile John Mahama administration took double salaries and are currently being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.
They have subsequently been charged with stealing and are to reappear before the CID on 14 May a development that has incurred the wrath of a section of Ghanaians who are accusing the former appointees of being corrupt
In a statement, however, the group which took exception to the conduct of the former Ministers said they would take the necessary steps to ensure that such acts aimed at plundering state resources is stopped.
“To end this impunity, citizens must resort to the law to deal with the blatant plunder of public resources. The minority has so far admitted to receiving a double salary under former President Mahama. This admission establishes a prima facie case of wrongdoing.
“We have noted the strenuous attempt to bury this shameful stealing of public resources because the alleged thieves are “Honorable Members”. If it was a case of an accountant in the public or civil service, he/she would have been dealt with according to the criminal laws of Ghana. If it was a hawker on the streets of Accra he would have been arrested immediately, denied bail and prosecuted with the speed of light and convicted harshly,” the group said in their statement.
Read Text of their full statement below ;
We are citizens of Ghana. We are enjoined by the Constitution and other laws of Ghana to demand accountability from those who exercise the powers of the State on our behalf. We are further invited by the laws of Ghana to report the commission of the crime to law enforcement agencies.
We are outraged by the news that some Members of Parliament and former ministers for 8 years in Government, under President Mahama, took double salary contrary to the terms of their engagement and the laws of Ghana.
To end this impunity, citizens must resort to the law to deal with the blatant plunder of public resources. The minority has so far admitted to receiving the double salary under former President Mahama. This admission establishes a prima facie case of wrongdoing.
In this matter, we have decided to respond to the invitation by our laws in respect of crimes, particularly, the Special Prosecutor Act, by taking up this broad-daylight stealing of public money by some members of parliament.
We would, therefore, submit a written petition to the Special Prosecutor as required in section 26(1) of the Act establishing the Office of Special Prosecutor.
The gravamen of our petition would be that:
- The Special Prosecutor investigate allegations that some Members of Parliament received double salaries for years without notifying or returning same to the appropriate agencies of State.
- That if the allegations are found to be true, the Special Prosecutor shall initiate criminal prosecutions against these individuals.
- That in addition to the prosecution, the Special Prosecutor shall take steps to cause the refund of all salaries received unlawfully by some minority MPs.
It is our hope that the good people of Ghana would support us in this fight so as to restore confidence in our democracy.
Ato Sam-Ghartey
Convener
Dennis Obeng Agyei
Ahmed Baba -Nah
Simon Suayam
Source:MyNewsGH.com
