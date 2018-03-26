Inter Allies Appoint Togolese Adam Fazazi As An Assistant Coach

Inter Allies have beefed up their technical team with the addition of Togolese Coach Adam Fazazi.
He will work as one of the two assistants to head Coach Kenichi Yatshuashi.
Adam Fazazi, until his appointment to the assistant coach role, was the head coach of the club’s feeder side, Cedar Stars Academy. His new role comes as a promotion to the senior side after satisfactory work with Cedar Stars Academy.
The Togolese coach mostly worked in his home country as coach of teams like ASFOSA in the 2ndd tier, ASKO, Angers and Maranatha, all in the top tier.
He joined the Togo national team ranks and worked as Coach of the U-20 team that almost qualified to the 2015 African Youth Championship as well as a stint with their home-based senior side in 2012.
Coach Fazazi is a former defender who played for SARA – Sport de Bafilo in the lower division, top flights side ASKO de Kara, DUMAS de Lome and Etoile Filante de Lome.
The new assistant coach is expected to offer support to Coach Kenichi Yatshuashi and other coaches on the technical team to sustain the Club’s league campaign successfully.
He has been part of the technical bench of the team’s last four league matches.
