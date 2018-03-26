Inter Allies Appoint Togolese Adam Fazazi As An Assistant Coach

Dan Soko

Inter Allies have beefed up their technical team with the addition of Togolese Coach Adam Fazazi.

He will work as one of the two assistants to head Coach Kenichi Yatshuashi.

Adam Fazazi, until his appointment to the assistant coach role, was the head coach of the club’s feeder side, Cedar Stars Academy. His new role comes as a promotion to the senior side after satisfactory work with Cedar Stars Academy.

The Togolese coach mostly worked in his home country as coach of teams like ASFOSA in the 2ndd tier, ASKO, Angers and Maranatha, all in the top tier.

He joined the Togo national team ranks and worked as Coach of the U-20 team that almost qualified to the 2015 African Youth Championship as well as a stint with their home-based senior side in 2012.

Coach Fazazi is a former defender who played for SARA – Sport de Bafilo in the lower division, top flights side ASKO de Kara, DUMAS de Lome and Etoile Filante de Lome.

The new assistant coach is expected to offer support to Coach Kenichi Yatshuashi and other coaches on the technical team to sustain the Club’s league campaign successfully.

He has been part of the technical bench of the team’s last four league matches.

Loading...


Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

March 27, 2018

RIP: Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony will make you question everything

March 27, 2018
BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

April 20, 2018

Is There A Curse With Winning Big Money In The Lottery?

March 27, 2018

Gov’t Rolls Out e-Gates Project At Ports

March 27, 2018

UCC graduate kills himself after 3 years without a job

April 06, 2018

Best Of The Web



GFA Politics: Things Learned From George Afriyie's Sacking

April 24, 2018

PLB Spokesperson Tamimu Issah rubbishes reports that Elmina Sharks have been banned ten home matches

April 24, 2018

Salah Stars As Superb Liverpool Take Control Against Roma

April 24, 2018

Mourinho Rejected Salah When He Was At Chelsea

April 24, 2018

Bryan Acheampong Foundation Registers 5000 Constituents Onto NHIS

April 24, 2018

Tension At Aduman SHS  As Headmaster Assaults Teachers

April 24, 2018

998 Presidential Staffers: Let’s Not Confuse The Fact – ExLA Group Boss

April 24, 2018

Nyarkotey College Of Holistic Medicine Holds Public Lecture On Alternative Medicine

April 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Boxing fights back in Nigeria after years down and out

April 23, 2018

Why Religion— An Honest Response To Gombilla The Poet

April 23, 2018

Amidu Has Hit The Nail On The Head: Incompliant MPs Must Be Prosecuted

April 23, 2018

Liberian Warlord “Jungle Jabbah” Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison In Milestone For Global Justice

April 23, 2018

Over 300 Farmers Benefit From Rabbit, Grass Cutter Training

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!