Solomon Asante Named In USL Team Of The Week

Phoenix Rising midfielder Soloman Asante was named to the United Soccer League Team of the Week for Week 6 of the 2018 USL season.
Solomon notched an assist and scored the equalizing goal in Phoenix Rising’s 2-2 draw with Western Conference foe Swope Park Rangers on Saturday night.
His teammate, Billy Forbes, received Team of the Week Honorable Mention honours after he provided the assist on Asante’s goal. Forbes also scored the match’s first goal, his first in a Phoenix Rising uniform.
This is the fifth week out of six that a Phoenix Rising FC player has been recognized by the league and the second consecutive week a Phoenix Rising player has been named to the Team of the Week. Last week, defender Amadou Dia received the honour.
This is Asante’s third time being honoured by the league. He was twice-named a Team of the Week Honorable Mention in Week 1 and Week 3.
Asante is also the third Phoenix Rising player this season to be named to the team of the week. In addition to Dia, Chris Cortez was the USL Player of the Week in Week 2.
Phoenix Rising returns home this Saturday, April 28, for its first-ever meeting with Fresno FC.
2018 Player Honors
Week 1: Solomon Asante-Team of the Week (Honorable Mention)
Week 2: Chris Cortez-USL Player of the Week
Week 3: Solomon Asante-Team of the Week (Honorable Mention)
Week 5: Amadou Dia-Team of the Week; Didier Drogba-Team of the Week (Honorable Mention)
Week 6: Soloman Asante-Team of the Week; Billy Forbes-Team of the Week (Honorable Mention)
