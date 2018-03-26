Defamation: Opuni sues actor Lilwin, Multimedia

Dan Soko

Credible information available to MyNewGh.com indicates that former Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD, Stephen Kwabena Opuni has sued broadcasting house Multimedia and actor Lilwin for defamation.

Actor Lilwin who is host of a parody news program on Adom TV, ‘I can’t think far news’, was added to the suit for defaming Dr Opuni, the immediate-past Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD, Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni.

MyNewsGh.com will bring you more.

Dr Opuni weeks ago also sued Daily Guide and its publishers for defamation, seeking GHS2 million in damages. He joined the Editor of the prviately-owned paper, Fortune Alimi and a columnist, Yaw Owusu, to the suit. He stated in the suit that the newspaper, in its April 9, 2018 edition, described him as an “incompetent person who has caused COCOBOD to lose almost GHS60 million”.

The plaintiff said the article indicated that he “engaged in acts that are in clear breach of policy, meaning he did not follow the policy of COCOBOD and, therefore, acted inappropriately” as well as was “reckless with the funds of COCOBOD and wasted COCOBOD’s money.”

He is also seeking the court to restrain the defendants jointly and, or severally; either by themselves or their agents, or assigns, from further publishing or causing to be printed, published, and, or distributed, the said defamatory words, and, or similar words.

Dr Opuni, together with Seidu Agongo is facing 27 charges of willfully causing financial loss of GHS217million to the state, through three separate fertiliser supply contracts between 2014 and 2016.

The contracts were GHS43.1million (2013/2014 cocoa farming season), GHS75.3million (2014/2015 cocoa farming season) and GHS98.9million (2015/2016 cocoa farming season) totalling GHS217million through sole-sourcing, the state claimed, adding that procurement procedures for sole-sourcing were not followed.

Source: MyNewsGh.com

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

