Amputeees Trained In Basic Food Craft

Five selected members of the Ghana Amputee Football Association have been trained in basic food craft as part of measures to create alternative means of livelihood and to make them self-employed.
The training, which took place at the Accra Sports Stadium, was an initiative of Siam Carving Academy, based in Bangkok, Thailand in collaboration with Anne’s Perfections Fruit and Vegetable Decorations.
The trainees were taken through the basic act of soap carvings as a prelude to fruit and vegetable decorations, which would be arranged later as intermediate and advanced courses.
According to Mr. Larry Hertz, Director of Siam Carving Academy, the training is their social responsibility to the less privileged and it was aimed at whipping up their interest in the art.
“This is a basic introduction to the art; we would prepare a bigger programme for them towards the intermediate and advanced stages so that many of them could use it as an alternative means of earning some money to support themselves,” Mr. Hertz said.
He disclosed that, those who would be trained would impart their knowledge to others in the regions and other parts of the country, disclosing that they would return to Ghana to offer such courses, funds providing.
He appealed to the international community to support the initiative to enable them involve more persons.
For her part, Madam Anne E. Sarfo, Director of Anne’s Perfections, said there are many opportunities in the fruit and vegetable craft sector that can be explored if members of the Association and other Persons with Disability (PWDs) take advantage of the training programme.
She appealed to philanthropists and corporate bodies to support the programme to change the lives of the under-privileged.
The General Secretary of the Ghana Amputee Football Association, who happens to be the Secretary General of the World Amputee Football Federation (WAFF) expressed gratitude to the organizers and appealed for support to expand the training to reach many more PWDs.
The training was supervised by Mrs. Laong Wan Hertz, a Thai and wife of the Mr. Larry Hertz.
The training was partially supported by Kamafari Photography and One Lens Videography.
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Game Of Marriage 2
- Omanbofuor
- Faye Mpaebo 3
- Tech: A bullet in a shoe and people trampling over each other: Witnesses to the shooting at YouTube recall moments of panic (GOOG, GOOGL)
- Latest Updates & Breaking News of Ghana | News Ghana
- Politics: Russia is using Twitter to crowdsource ways to respond to the US expulsion of its diplomats
- Real Madrid dispatch Kwadwo Asamoah's Juventus 3-0
- Tech: Read the e-mail Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent employees about the YouTube shooting
- Business College International Launches 15th Anniversary Celebrations
- Finance: An Air Canada jet was forced to make an emergency landing after pilots reported smoke in the cockpit
- BCI launches 15th anniversary celebrations
- NDC’s secret deal with US military out
- Opuni, Agongo plead not guilty
- Tony Elumelu Foundation selects 1,000 entrepreneurs for 2018 programme
- David Oscar: "Talent got Stonebwoy the BET award, not riches" - singer fires at Shatta Wale
- Tech: The #DeleteFacebook movement is a strong reminder that none of these so-called 'free' services are truly free (FB)
- Finance: Dow Jones soars as much as 500 points as trade-war fears subside
- Strategy: Chicago's attempt to impress Amazon backfired after it destroyed a 'priceless' graffiti artwork in HQ2 bid clean-up
- Tech: Alphabet's chairman and a Google distinguished engineer won a prestigious $1 million prize
- RTI will be law by end of 2018 – Hamid
- 'If you can't call him 'mi wura', 'nts3', my lord, don't marry him' – Duncan-Williams
- Opuni, Agongo granted GH¢600,000 bail
- State parades 9 Lawyers for Opuni’s trial
- One of Africa’s most promising cities has a trash problem
- Tech: 12 fitness 'truths' that are doing more harm than good
- Tech: The incredible story of the 'Virtual Boy' — Nintendo's VR headset from 1995 that failed spectacularly
- Politics: Kim Jong Un reportedly makes history with first-ever visit to China as head of state
- Diamond Pub & Grill: Has Shatta Michy's pub business collapsed?
- Tech: New FCC order will accelerate 5G rollouts
- Finance: Facebook is officially in a bear market as the FTC confirms a probe into the Cambridge Analytica data scandal (FB)
- Finance: Facebook enters a bear market as the FTC confirms a probe into the Cambridge Analytica data scandal (FB)
- Politics: A doctored photo showing a prominent Parkland shooting survivor ripping up the Constitution went viral on right-wing social media
- Travel Trivia: Male shoppers scoop all prizes in malls' holiday travel trivia final
- Pulse Food: How to make creamy coconut porridge
- Ghana’s Young Swimming Team Buoyant For GC 2018
- Azumah Nelson Fight Night Series Comes To An End
- Opuni faces 25 years jail term - Gloria Akuffo
- NDC buses supporters to court over Opuni trial
- Ghana named amongst top ranked investment destinations in Africa for 2017
- Construction begins for Koforidua Youth and Sports Center
- Sierra Leone court lifts order halting presidential election
- Cavani Scores As Uruguay Beat Wales To Win China Cup
Click Here to Comment on this Article