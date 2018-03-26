Gun Shots At Bolga: Soldiers Dash Out Of Barracks, Residents Dash Into Homes

Dan Soko

Soldiers have been called in to patrol the principal streets of Bolgatanga in the Upper East region after gun shots left residents scampering into their homes.

Joy News Correspondent, Albert Sore reported, shops are closed and anyone found on the streets is directed by the soldiers to go home.

The pre-emptive presence of security forces in the area known for fragile peace began after sides of a chieftaincy dispute demonstrated aggression over a piece of land.

The land, the reporter said, was marked out for some construction work but a faction has resisted the move.

The Police were called in to resolve disagreement and went back to their work station more hopeful that calm had been restored among the two Bolga Skin, Naba Raymond Alafia Abilba II, and Naba Joseph Abeka Nonge-Buuri

Hours later, shots pierced the peace and soldiers were moved from the barracks to beef up police work.

The reporter was not allowed to move within the catchment area where the shots were heard.

More soon…

Loading...


Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

April 13, 2018

Is There A Curse With Winning Big Money In The Lottery?

March 27, 2018
President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

April 06, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018
Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

April 06, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

Best Of The Web



GFA Politics: Things Learned From George Afriyie's Sacking

April 24, 2018

PLB Spokesperson Tamimu Issah rubbishes reports that Elmina Sharks have been banned ten home matches

April 24, 2018

Salah Stars As Superb Liverpool Take Control Against Roma

April 24, 2018

Mourinho Rejected Salah When He Was At Chelsea

April 24, 2018

Bryan Acheampong Foundation Registers 5000 Constituents Onto NHIS

April 24, 2018

Tension At Aduman SHS  As Headmaster Assaults Teachers

April 24, 2018

998 Presidential Staffers: Let’s Not Confuse The Fact – ExLA Group Boss

April 24, 2018

Nyarkotey College Of Holistic Medicine Holds Public Lecture On Alternative Medicine

April 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Boxing fights back in Nigeria after years down and out

April 23, 2018

Why Religion— An Honest Response To Gombilla The Poet

April 23, 2018

Amidu Has Hit The Nail On The Head: Incompliant MPs Must Be Prosecuted

April 23, 2018

Liberian Warlord “Jungle Jabbah” Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison In Milestone For Global Justice

April 23, 2018

Over 300 Farmers Benefit From Rabbit, Grass Cutter Training

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!