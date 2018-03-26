VIDEO: WAFA talent Richard Danso says tactical discipline earned shock win at Ebusua Dwarfs

WAFA winger Richard Danso claims tactical discipline was key in their surprise 3-2 win at Ebusua Dwarfs on Sunday.

The former Ghana U17 player scored the opening goal and provided a delicious cross for the second goal scored by Charles Boateng.

Danso capped an excellent afternoon with a man-of-the-match award.

”Before the game, the coach was talking about discipline and that we should be focused so we were together as a team,” Danso told the club’s official Facebook page.

”We had in our mind that we are coming to take a point to Sogakope.”

Watch Richard Danso’s post-match interview after his man-of-the-match award in the 3-2 win at Ebusua Dwarfs: