Report Unveils To Create Enabling Environment For Philanthropy In Ghana

Accra, 24 April 2018 – The SDG Philanthropy Platform (Ghana) launched a report entitled “Enabling Environment for Philanthropy in Ghana,” to unleash the potential of philanthropic contributions towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
The report was based on a study that analyzed the potential of philanthropy in contributing to national development priorities. The study proposes a number of recommendations for consideration to support philanthropy in Ghana and these include the development and implementation of a national policy or framework to propel reforms in the regulatory environment. It also suggests the amendment of the country’s Companies Act to include additional categories like philanthropy.
Speaking at the launch of the report, Honourable Carlos Ahenkorah, the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry underscored the importance of creating an enabling environment for philanthropy to foster sustainable development. He said “we appreciate the valuable effects philanthropy brings on development through the support of Ghana’s social sector. Foundations contributed about $500m towards the achievement of the Millennium Development Goals in Ghana and the trend is expected to increase with the more ambitious Sustainable Development Goals.” He indicated that Government will review the study recommendations to inform policy decisions to promote the growth of indigenous philanthropy, which falls in line with the Government’s Ghana Beyond Aid agenda.
In her remarks at the launch, Gita Honwana Welch, acting UNDP Ghana Country Director, called for more collaboration between philanthropic organizations and other stakeholders to successfully address the vast challenges defined by the SDGs.
“Achieving the SDGs will require a radical increase in innovations, private sector solutions to social problems, and the adoption of a whole of society approach. Diverse forms of philanthropic giving can drive resource mobilization for the implementation of the SDGs,’’ noted Ms. Welch.
Also at the report launch was the Vice President of Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, Heather Grady who shared insights from a study report on “Scaling Solutions Towards Shifting Systems,” which was commissioned by the Skoll Foundation and a Steering Group composed of Porticus, Ford, and Draper Richards Kaplan Foundations. Ms. Grady encouraged funders to work in more collaborative ways to achieve system level changes and maximum impact.
The Enabling Environment for Philanthropy in Ghana Report outlines the different streams of giving, captures the history and culture of philanthropy in Ghana, and examines the existing frameworks and how these could create a disabling environment for philanthropy in some areas. Based on the findings, the context and lessons from other countries, the report provides recommendations including the need for policy formulation on philanthropy and capacity development of philanthropy networks to encourage increased partnerships between philanthropic organizations and the public sector towards inclusive growth.
Participants of the report launch came from a cross-section of organizations ranging from government agencies, Foundations, NGOs, and private sector. Key organizations present included Beige Foundation, Africa Women’s Development Fund, Newmont Ghana, Reach for Change, Social Enterprise Ghana, CSO Platform on the Sustainable Development Goals, Camfed Ghana, Department of Social Welfare, Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, STAR-Ghana, IDP Foundation, Care International, UMB Foundation, WaterAid, Safe Water Network, World Vision, National Development Planning Commission, MBC Africa, among others.
