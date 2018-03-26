Bryan Acheampong Foundation Registers 5000 Constituents Onto NHIS

Dan Soko

To enable the less privileged in society have easy access to quality health services and enable them seek timely medical attention at various health facilities, Bryan Acheampong Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation is registering people onto the National Health Insurance Scheme.

At the moment, the Foundation is supporting over 5000 indigenes in the Kwahu East district through the Okwahuman South Mutual Health Insurance Scheme with an amount of fifty thousand Ghana Cedis to cover their premiums.

Beneficiaries of the intervention are mainly children under 5, older people, persons living with HIV and community mobilizers. The beneficiaries cut across all the 146 communities within the Kwahu East District.

Apart from the yearly NHIS subscription for the people in the communities, the Foundation will also take community health nurses through midwifery assistants training as well as mental health promotion, provide tricycle ambulances to serve the hard to reach communities in the District, rehabilitation of CHPS compound, supply of essential medical equipment and logistics, screening and training of food vendors, school health education and specialized screening services as BAF’s contribution towards the achievement of SDG 3.

“We finally decided to enroll people on the NHIS since that is more sustainable and will increase access to quality healthcare delivery for a longer period,” Mr. Nyarko Eric, Director of Development for the Foundation stated.

He tells the media that, most people are unable to seek medical attention at various health facilities due to lack of funds, “For this reason Bryan Acheampong Foundation is here to assist the vulnerable in society to enable them have access to health care”.

He commended the management and staff of the NHIS for working to ensure the success of the registration as the NGO continued to identify and register more needy people in the course of time.

Mr Fredrick Gakurah, NHIS Manager Okwahuman South, noted that so far, sixty eight thousand people, representing 70 per cent of the people in both Kwahu south and east had registered with the Scheme and advised those who had not done so to endeavor to register.

He pleaded with the Foundation to assist them with the needed logistics to enable them run outreach registration.

Public Relations Officer for the District NHIS, Mr. Benedict Gyimah also expressed his appreciation to the Foundation for the initiative and called on other corporate bodies to emulate them as there were many people in other districts who could not afford to register with the Scheme.

The Programs Manager for health, Mr. Rockson Dutenya disclosed that though NHIS is a pro-poor intervention, many vulnerable people are unable to enroll unto the scheme due to financial constraints.

BAF is therefore using this intervention to provide sustainable financial protection to the vulnerable people to access healthcare and also contribute to the broader health sector priority of increasing overage of NHIS especially for the poor in particular and SDG 3 in general.

In addition the Foundation’s health program will facilitate the enrollment of pregnant women and physically challenged onto the NHIS; [Adding] “the intervention forms part of measures by BAF to meet the health needs of the beneficiaries”.

The NGO, which has been in existence for the past ten months has its focus on empowering people to be resilient against poverty and championing development in Kwahu.

Loading...


Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

Kotoka Airport's $250M Terminal 3 To Serve 1,250 Passengers An Hour

March 27, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018
19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

April 06, 2018
Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

March 27, 2018
Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

April 13, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

Best Of The Web



GFA Politics: Things Learned From George Afriyie's Sacking

April 24, 2018

PLB Spokesperson Tamimu Issah rubbishes reports that Elmina Sharks have been banned ten home matches

April 24, 2018

Salah Stars As Superb Liverpool Take Control Against Roma

April 24, 2018

Mourinho Rejected Salah When He Was At Chelsea

April 24, 2018

Bryan Acheampong Foundation Registers 5000 Constituents Onto NHIS

April 24, 2018

Tension At Aduman SHS  As Headmaster Assaults Teachers

April 24, 2018

998 Presidential Staffers: Let’s Not Confuse The Fact – ExLA Group Boss

April 24, 2018

Nyarkotey College Of Holistic Medicine Holds Public Lecture On Alternative Medicine

April 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Boxing fights back in Nigeria after years down and out

April 23, 2018

Why Religion— An Honest Response To Gombilla The Poet

April 23, 2018

Amidu Has Hit The Nail On The Head: Incompliant MPs Must Be Prosecuted

April 23, 2018

Liberian Warlord “Jungle Jabbah” Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison In Milestone For Global Justice

April 23, 2018

Over 300 Farmers Benefit From Rabbit, Grass Cutter Training

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!