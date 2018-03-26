Okyeame Kwame Rocks +233 With ‘OK Stripped’ Concert

Okyeame Kwame (left) performing with Abochi on stage
Okyeame Kwame held the fourth edition of his annual live musical concert dubbed ‘OK Stripped’ at the +233 Bar & Grill in Accra last Friday.
This year’s event attracted hundreds of personalities from the corporate world, a section of music industry stakeholders and music lovers from all walks of life.
The concert witnessed performances from not only Okyeame Kwame, but some other artistes in the country, who are currently the toast of music lovers.
Kuami Eugene, who recently won the highlife artiste of the year at the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), proved his mettle by performing not only his songs – ‘Angela’, ‘Adwen Fi’ and ‘Confusion’– but also those of highlife legends like Amakye Dede and Kojo Antwi.
Other performers like Akwaboah, Kidi, MzVee, Adina, Sista Afia, Abochi, Kurl Song, rapper Cabum, poet Ryhme Sonny and comedian Nino also delivered powerful presentations.
However, it was Okyeame Kwame, the host artiste, who astounded patrons the most, mainly because of the exceptional energy, agility, versatility and the sophistication (in fashion sense) that marked out his performances.
With his presentations interspersing those of the other performers, Okyeame managed to win the hearts of every patrons with one act or the other.
Changing into four different costumes on the night, Okyeame Kwame added different elements to each performance he delivered, which took the experience of his audiences into a different realm.
Certainly, indescribable was the feeling and experience of watching Okyeame Kwame perform live some of his classic songs such as ‘Woara,’ ‘Faithful’, ‘Woso’, ‘Anaa,’ ‘Masan Aba,’ ‘Tintin To’, among others, with the High School Band led by celebrated guitarist Dan Grahl.
The ‘OK Stripped’ is a fundraiser concert hosted annually by Okyeame Kwame at the +233 Pub & Grill in support of his philanthropic projects.
Proceeds from the concert, sponsored Vodafone Ghana, go into purchasing vaccines for Okyeame Kwame’s free hepatitis B screening and vaccination campaign, which the rapper has been embarking upon in the last 10 years.
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Game Of Marriage 2
- Omanbofuor
- Faye Mpaebo 3
- Tech: A bullet in a shoe and people trampling over each other: Witnesses to the shooting at YouTube recall moments of panic (GOOG, GOOGL)
- Latest Updates & Breaking News of Ghana | News Ghana
- Politics: Russia is using Twitter to crowdsource ways to respond to the US expulsion of its diplomats
- Real Madrid dispatch Kwadwo Asamoah's Juventus 3-0
- Tech: Read the e-mail Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent employees about the YouTube shooting
- Business College International Launches 15th Anniversary Celebrations
- Finance: An Air Canada jet was forced to make an emergency landing after pilots reported smoke in the cockpit
- BCI launches 15th anniversary celebrations
- NDC’s secret deal with US military out
- Opuni, Agongo plead not guilty
- David Oscar: "Talent got Stonebwoy the BET award, not riches" - singer fires at Shatta Wale
- Tech: The #DeleteFacebook movement is a strong reminder that none of these so-called 'free' services are truly free (FB)
- Finance: Dow Jones soars as much as 500 points as trade-war fears subside
- Strategy: Chicago's attempt to impress Amazon backfired after it destroyed a 'priceless' graffiti artwork in HQ2 bid clean-up
- Tech: Alphabet's chairman and a Google distinguished engineer won a prestigious $1 million prize
- RTI will be law by end of 2018 – Hamid
- 'If you can't call him 'mi wura', 'nts3', my lord, don't marry him' – Duncan-Williams
- Opuni, Agongo granted GH¢600,000 bail
- State parades 9 Lawyers for Opuni’s trial
- One of Africa’s most promising cities has a trash problem
- Tech: 12 fitness 'truths' that are doing more harm than good
- Tech: The incredible story of the 'Virtual Boy' — Nintendo's VR headset from 1995 that failed spectacularly
- Politics: Kim Jong Un reportedly makes history with first-ever visit to China as head of state
- Diamond Pub & Grill: Has Shatta Michy's pub business collapsed?
- Tech: New FCC order will accelerate 5G rollouts
- Finance: Facebook is officially in a bear market as the FTC confirms a probe into the Cambridge Analytica data scandal (FB)
- Finance: Facebook enters a bear market as the FTC confirms a probe into the Cambridge Analytica data scandal (FB)
- Politics: A doctored photo showing a prominent Parkland shooting survivor ripping up the Constitution went viral on right-wing social media
- Travel Trivia: Male shoppers scoop all prizes in malls' holiday travel trivia final
- Pulse Food: How to make creamy coconut porridge
- Ghana’s Young Swimming Team Buoyant For GC 2018
- Azumah Nelson Fight Night Series Comes To An End
- Opuni faces 25 years jail term - Gloria Akuffo
- NDC buses supporters to court over Opuni trial
- Ghana named amongst top ranked investment destinations in Africa for 2017
- Construction begins for Koforidua Youth and Sports Center
- Sierra Leone court lifts order halting presidential election
- Cavani Scores As Uruguay Beat Wales To Win China Cup
- The Big Interview: Ronaldinho – "I Knew Messi Was A Better Player Than Me... I Always Tried To Be A Good Influence On Him"
Click Here to Comment on this Article