Okyeame Kwame Rocks +233 With ‘OK Stripped’ Concert

Dan Soko

Okyeame Kwame (left) performing with Abochi on stage

Okyeame Kwame held the fourth edition of his annual live musical concert dubbed ‘OK Stripped’ at the +233 Bar & Grill in Accra last Friday.

This year’s event attracted hundreds of personalities from the corporate world, a section of music industry stakeholders and music lovers from all walks of life.

The concert witnessed performances from not only Okyeame Kwame, but some other artistes in the country, who are currently the toast of music lovers.

Kuami Eugene, who recently won the highlife artiste of the year at the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), proved his mettle by performing not only his songs – ‘Angela’, ‘Adwen Fi’ and ‘Confusion’– but also those of highlife legends like Amakye Dede and Kojo Antwi.

Other performers like Akwaboah, Kidi, MzVee, Adina, Sista Afia, Abochi, Kurl Song, rapper Cabum, poet Ryhme Sonny and comedian Nino also delivered powerful presentations.

However, it was Okyeame Kwame, the host artiste, who astounded patrons the most, mainly because of the exceptional energy, agility, versatility and the sophistication (in fashion sense) that marked out his performances.

With his presentations interspersing those of the other performers, Okyeame managed to win the hearts of every patrons with one act or the other.

Changing into four different costumes on the night, Okyeame Kwame added different elements to each performance he delivered, which took the experience of his audiences into a different realm.

Certainly, indescribable was the feeling and experience of watching Okyeame Kwame perform live some of his classic songs such as ‘Woara,’ ‘Faithful’, ‘Woso’, ‘Anaa,’ ‘Masan Aba,’ ‘Tintin To’, among others, with the High School Band led by celebrated guitarist Dan Grahl.

The ‘OK Stripped’ is a fundraiser concert hosted annually by Okyeame Kwame at the +233 Pub & Grill in support of his philanthropic projects.

Proceeds from the concert, sponsored Vodafone Ghana, go into purchasing vaccines for Okyeame Kwame’s free hepatitis B screening and vaccination campaign, which the rapper has been embarking upon in the last 10 years.



