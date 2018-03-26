Radford University Launches 2018 Fashion Show

Dan Soko

A scene from last year’s show

Radford University College (RUC) has launched its 2018 Graduates Fashion Show to showcase the creative designs of its graduating students.

Slated for May 26 at the plush Kempiski Hotel in Accra, the event will see the graduates displaying on stage their latest collections and designs similar to the fashion shows at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City.

Some graduates exhibited designs that will be showcased later at the Graduates Fashion Show during the launch of the sixth edition of the fashion show.

Radford University is the premier university to offer a degree course in fashion design. It has made fashion-design an integral part of its curricula.

The Chairman of RUC, Nana Dwomoh Sarpong, stated that the university stands for professionalism and entrepreneurship so every student in the school acquires knowledge in those areas.

He indicated that the exhibition by the students is just a tip of the iceberg of what they are going to showcase on May 26.

Nana Dwomoh Sarpong underscored the need for government to invest heavily in the fashion industry to boost the economy just like it is being done in countries like the United Kingdom and Italy.

He stressed that the fashion industry is very lucrative; therefore, government should help graduates to set up their own businesses after school.

Nana Dwomoh Sarpong assured that the students at the fashion will showcase latest trends in the fashion industry.



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Kotoka Airport's $250M Terminal 3 To Serve 1,250 Passengers An Hour

March 27, 2018

Shock In Australia As Ghana’s Deaf And Dumb Contingent Sing And Dance

April 06, 2018
Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

April 13, 2018
Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

April 06, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018

Best Of The Web



Kate Quartey Papafio Wins Award

April 25, 2018

Ekow Blankson Hot Over ‘Insulting’ Actors

April 25, 2018

War On Tramadol- 6 Arrested In Tamale

April 25, 2018

YFM Launches 10th Anniversary Celebrations

April 25, 2018

Messi Richer Than Ronaldo

April 25, 2018

Radford University Launches 2018 Fashion Show

April 25, 2018

Okyeame Kwame Rocks +233 With ‘OK Stripped’ Concert

April 25, 2018

UEFA CL: Salah Stars As Liverpool Beats Roma At Anfield

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Brilliant But Needy Boy Needs Support To Further His Education

April 23, 2018

Nigerians demand air quality data over pollution fears

April 23, 2018

Lafia Cooking Oil Launched

April 23, 2018

Abusuapanin Jailed For Court

April 23, 2018

Sentencing Of 3 Paddies Deferred By Court

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!